Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led his team to three Super Bowls in five seasons, winning two. He also won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year and along the way has broken records and cemented himself in the NFL history books. The 27-year-old has accomplished quite a bit in his career so far, but that does not mean winning it all gets any less sweet.

While speaking with CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Mahomes discussed winning rings, the offseason and his goals for the future.

When asked how it felt hoisting his second Lombardi Trophy and aiming for his third, Mahomes said the feeling of all those hours on the practice field and watching film paying off is the best part.

"I think you want it just as much every single year," Mahomes said. "At least I do. It's such a great feeling when you win that Super Bowl, to be able to enjoy that offseason … to be able to have that and know all the hard work that you put in here paid off. I think that is more satisfying than anything else."

Mahomes said even with the two Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs are not a dynasty ... at least not yet.

"I think we're at the beginning of one. I think in dynasty's I always say you gotta win three. Our job is to do whatever we can to win as many as we can and not have any regrets when we step off the field. I think if we keep the mentality that we have then we can look back at the end of our career and then we can decide if we're a dynasty or not."

A lot of people look at the Chiefs as having an automatic ticket to the playoffs, or even the AFC Championship game, since they have made the last five conference championships.

It is important for Mahomes to make sure he does not get too comfortable and reminds the team of this as well. He said the key is "learning not to be satisfied."

Even if the Chiefs are having early success in a season, Mahomes said it is crucial for the team to keep building, especially this year with a tough AFC.

To avoid rookies or newcomers feeling like wearing a Chiefs jersey means wins no matter what, Mahomes said he reminds those guys "that it's a brand new year every year."

Mahomes is happy with the team he has this year, and noted that it has been a great start to training camp. The team goal is to be better this year than they were in 2022.

"You want practice to be harder than games. I think that's what makes great teams great is you compete every single rep."

The two-time champ is one of the best in the league, but he is still working to perfect his game. He said focusing on the little things, like being more aware of the play clock or what down they are on in practice, are important if he wants to stay at the top.