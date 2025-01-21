Is Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback of all time? The argument can certainly be made as he makes another playoff run and adds more records to his resume.

For a long time San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Joe Montana was regarded as the greatest to ever play the position, but Tom Brady's unprecedented success, including seven Super Bowls, shifted the GOAT conversation.

Now, many are making the argument that Mahomes could pass TB12 as the best to ever do it and with three rings already under his belt and the chance to be the first to ever three-peat, we could seen Brady dethroned sooner rather than later.

Mahomes' added to his argument last weekend, with a divisional win against the Houston Texans that put him at 16 postseason wins as a starting quarterback, tying Montana for second-most all-time. Brady leads the way with 35, so Mahomes needs to keep up his winning ways a while longer before he can catch up, at least in that category.

If No. 15 is able to defeat the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Championship, he would take sole possession of that No. 2 spot, behind only Brady.

The Chiefs 23-14 win last weekend punched their ticket to their seventh-straight conference championship, marking the second-most consecutive AFC Championship runs, behind Brady's New England Patriots, who went to eight straight from 2011 to 2018.

The Chiefs and Bills will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.

Buffalo got the win when these teams faced each other earlier in the year, but Josh Allen and Co. have struggled in the playoffs against the AFC powerhouse. Now the Bills have a chance to do something they've yet to do in the Allen Era: Make a championship appearance.