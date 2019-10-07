Patrick Mahomes 'tweaked' ankle in Chiefs' loss to Colts, but Andy Reid doesn't sound concerned

Patrick Mahomes was in obvious discomfort throughout the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night, favoring his left ankle at numerous times during the game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn't seem too concerned over the long term health of his franchise quarterback.

"Tweaked it just a little bit. I think he's going to be OK," Reid said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "He was pretty good at the end there. We'll see how that goes."

Mahomes admitted he aggravated the injury during the first half of the Chiefs' loss to the Colts, which became worse after he was stepped on by an offensive lineman after he had the ankle taped. He finished 22-of-39 for 321 yards and a touchdown, becoming just the fourth quarterback in league history to start the season with five consecutive 300-yard passing games.

"Obviously, it's going to be a little sore tomorrow," Mahomes said, via NFL.com. "But for me, just kind of going into treatment and getting it better so I can be prepared for next week."

The Chiefs offense wasn't the same with Mahomes hobbled, going 4-of-12 on third down. Mahomes was the team's second-leading rusher with three carries for 17 yards as Kansas City was held to just 36 rushing yards on the night. The Chiefs had just 36 plays for 160 yards after scoring 10 points on their first two possessions, averaging just 4.4 yards per play. On the final eight possessions, the Chiefs had a fumble, turned the ball over on downs, an punted four times. They had their NFL record streak of 25 consecutive games of 25-plus points snapped.

"In this league, no matter how good your offense is, you've got to be efficient," Mahomes said. "You've got to go out there and do things the right way. You can't just rely strictly on talent to score in this league."