Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent toe surgery last month, but the Chiefs are hopeful he won't be out for too long. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team hopes to have Mahomes back on the field in time for minicamp.

"It's a three-month recovery, so we're hopeful [Mahomes returns] somewhere around that mandatory minicamp, if we have it," Veach said. "We certainly think by training camp he'll be ready to go and we'll be smart with him."

Mahomes played throughout the playoffs with the toe injury suffered in the divisional round game against the Browns, which only occasionally appeared to hamper him on the field. The same was not true of two of Mahomes' primary protectors: offensive linemen Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher.

Schwartz suffered a back injury and missed all but the first six games of the year. Fisher was knocked out of the AFC title game against the Bills with an Achilles injury and missed the Super Bowl. They're not quite as far along in their respective rehabilitation processes as is Mahomes, according to Veach.

"I would probably say Pat's ahead of them just because of that type of injury and a quicker recovery," Veach said. "Hopefully we'll have all three ready to go by training camp."

Having the starting tackles back in the mix will hopefully help the Chiefs avoid scenarios like the one they faced in the Super Bowl, but they'll also likely look to further fortify the line by finding quality backups and/or successors to Schwartz and Fisher, each of whom is headed into the final season of his contract.