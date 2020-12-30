With the AFC's No. 1 seed secured, the Chiefs will not play quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday's season finale against the Chargers. Mahomes will be replaced by Chad Henne, a 13-year veteran who will make his 54th career start. Henne has not started in a game since 2014, when he lost each of his three starts as a member of the Jaguars. Henne has attempted nine regular season passes since joining the Chiefs in 2018.

Mahomes' 2020 regular season stat line includes a 66% completion percentage with 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Mahomes averaged 316 passes yards per game while leading the Chiefs to a franchise-record 14 regular season wins. The Chiefs, who have a two-game lead over the Bills and Steelers in the AFC standings, will receive a first-round bye by virtue of winning the AFC's top seed. Kansas City, Buffalo and Pittsburgh are the only three AFC teams that have clinched a playoff spot, as the Titans, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns and Colts are fighting for the final four playoff spots.

Mahomes' success during the 2020 regular season has catapulted him to the top of the MVP conversation. The consensus is that it will be either Mahomes or Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will win MVP when the winner is announced on the eve of Super Bowl LV. Mahomes won his first MVP in 2018, and in 2019 he became the first player to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday. Rogers, whose Packers enter Week 17 as the NFC's top seed, won league MVP honors in 2011 and in 2014.

While Mahomes may have just concluded an MVP season, Justin Herbert, the quarterback the Chiefs will face on Sunday, is closing in on Rookie of the Year. Through 14 games, Herbert has thrown for 4,034 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also completed 66.3% of his passes.