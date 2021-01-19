Patrick Mahomes has reached so many NFL firsts since he became the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback three years ago -- and he is now on the verge of becoming the first NFL quarterback to reach this milestone in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. That is, if he's able to start this weekend.

If Mahomes is able to clear concussion protocol, he will become the first quarterback in NFL history to start three conference championship games in his first four seasons in the league. Mahomes would become the 12th quarterback since 1970 (the year the conference title games were formed) to start in three consecutive conference championship games and the first to reach the milestone in his first four years in the league.

Mahomes needs just 101 passing yards to move ahead of Andrew Luck for the third-most playoff passing yards by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history. The only players with more postseason passing yards in their first four years are Russell Wilson (2,328), Kurt Warner (2,221) and Luck (1,829). Mahomes has 1,729 passing yards in six postseason starts for the Chiefs, a franchise record.

Mahomes has 14 touchdown passes in the postseason, the third most by a quarterback in his first four seasons in league history. He needs three touchdown passes to pass Wilson (16) for the most all-time and two to pass Warner for second (15). Mahomes has completed 63.6% of his passes in the playoffs for 1,729 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions for a 106.6 passer rating -- the highest passer rating in NFL playoff history. He's the only quarterback since 1950 to win 24 of 25 starts (including postseason), with the lone defeat coming this year (Week 5 against Las Vegas Raiders).

Will Mahomes be able to clear concussion protocol and start? That's still up in the air.

"I would have to evaluate that as we go forward," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said to reporters Monday. "Let's just see how this whole thing rolls."