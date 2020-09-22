The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the early 2020 NFL season. While this franchise hasn't registered a winning season since 2015, Kliff Kingsbury's squad has won its first two games and currently has the No. 6 offense in the NFL in terms of total yards per game (421). A big reason for their success has been second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who has already appeared to take a major step forward in his second season.

In wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team, the former No. 1 overall pick has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 516 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and he has also rushed for 158 yards with three more touchdowns. Even though the Cardinals reside in arguably the toughest division in football, they have the early look of a playoff team -- and maybe something more. Murray's teammate, cornerback Patrick Peterson, believes that the 23-year-old quarterback is ready to take the league by storm, and will in fact win a Super Bowl one day.

During the first episode of his new podcast "All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden" of CBS Sports, the eight-time Pro Bowler said he can't help but get excited every time he sees his offense take the field.

"I'm telling you, every time I'm watching No. 1 on the field, I can't watch on the jumbo screen. I have to be front row," Peterson said. "Because you don't know what to expect. You're going to be expecting something great, but you don't know how great it's going to be.

"His confidence level has always been (high) since he got here -- since we picked him up. To see him continue to grow into the player that he's becoming right now -- like we talked about earlier -- he's one of those guys that has that "it" factor and it's a pleasure to call him my quarterback and watch him grow as well, because I truly, truly believe if he continues to keep that mentality and that mindset that he has, he definitely, definitely at some point will bring a Super Bowl here if he's still playing with the Cardinals. That's how confident I am in him and that's how confident he is in himself as well."

Each week, Peterson will review the Cardinals' previous game while looking ahead to Arizona's upcoming opponent. Peterson will also tackle other NFL-related topics that may come up throughout the course of the season. The podcast, which will be released each Tuesday throughout the season, will include several prominent NFL guests such as Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, who stopped by this week.

Murray already appears to be a legitimate dual-threat weapon. His accuracy has already appeared to improve from his rookie season and he's making defenders miss with his feet. Just last Sunday, he rushed for two touchdowns against Washington in the 30-15 victory. The Cardinals may not be favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, but they could be in the coming years.