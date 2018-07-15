Patrick Peterson picks Sam Bradford to start over Josh Rosen because 'he's a top-10 QB'

The Cardinals traded up to draft quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick, but they're in no rush to start Rosen because they also gave Sam Bradford a $20 million contract in free agency to be their bridge quarterback. How long it'll take Rosen to unseat Bradford is the biggest question emerging out of Arizona this summer, because it's probably a matter of when, not if.

Rosen might have a difficult job stealing Bradford's starting job, though, if Patrick Peterson's recent assessment of Bradford is to be believed. Peterson recently told NFL Network's James Jones that he'd pick Bradford to start over Rosen right now because Bradford is a "top-10 quarterback."

"Well, right now I'd probably take Sam due to his experience. Due to some of the records that he has in the league. Because when Sam is healthy and is on the field and has talent around him, he's a top-10 quarterback," Peterson said.

"The biggest knock on Sam is just staying on the field. I think we have a pretty good opportunity to keep him on the field because last year he really didn't have to fix anything, just cleaning up his knee," Peterson said. "... If he's on the field, we'll see where the chips stack and where they fall at the end of the season."

Peterson is right about Bradford's inability to stay on the field. In his eight-year career, he's played in 80 of 128 games. Last season, he appeared in only two games with the Vikings because of a knee issue.

Peterson isn't right about Bradford being a top-10 quarterback, but it's worth noting that Bradford -- when healthy -- is a quarterback who can play good football on a good team, as Peterson indicated. Over his past 31 starts in a three-year span with the Eagles and Vikings, Bradford has completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 7,984 yards, 42 touchdowns, 19 picks, and a 94.2 passer rating. If Bradford can play that kind of football with the Cardinals and stay on the field, he'll keep the Cardinals competitive in a stacked NFC.

But here's the thing ... nobody is expecting Bradford to stay healthy, because he's never really stayed healthy throughout his career. So, that means Rosen will likely see the field at some point this season. And that's not a bad thing for Arizona. The Cardinals didn't trade up so that Rosen can be Bradford's backup. At some point, they'll need to make a move with their future in mind, even if it ends up costing them a few games in 2018.

With Bradford, the Cardinals have the freedom to bring Rosen along slowly while he learns behind an experienced former No. 1 pick. If Bradford goes down, they'll insert Rosen. If Bradford struggles -- as he has at times during his career -- they'll insert Rosen, which could happen as soon as training camp. If Bradford leads the Cardinals to the top of the playoff picture, they can delay the start of the Rosen era. But again, given Bradford's injury history, that seems unlikely.

It's worth adding that Peterson's comments above shouldn't be construed as a criticism of Rosen. For Peterson, picking Bradford has more to do with Bradford than Rosen. Earlier this month, Peterson said Rosen "blew my mind" and that "his quarterback IQ and his pocket presence and all that stuff, it's off the charts. I've never seen a rookie come on a team and do some of the things he's doing." So clearly, Peterson's been impressed by what he's seen from the rookie. This isn't a benching Mitchell Trubisky for Mike Glennon situation. Bradford's lightyears better than Glennon, who happens to be on the Cardinals roster along with the Rosen and Bradford.

Having two good quarterbacks is a good problem for a team to have in a league that doesn't feature 32 starting-caliber quarterbacks. The Cardinals might just have that problem.