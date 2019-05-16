Patrick Peterson reportedly suspended six games for violating NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy
Peterson, one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, will be sidelined the first six games of 2019
Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson will be suspended the first six games of the 2019 NFL season after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter, adding that Peterson has dropped his appeal. The six-game suspension will cost Peterson $3.8 million.
ESPN's Dan Graziano notes that most suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs carry a four-game ban but Peterson will miss six games.
Graziano adds in a subsequent tweet: "Another reason a first-time PED offender could be suspended six games instead of four would be a 'non-analytical positive,' meaning a finding of a PED violation through means other than a drug test."
Peterson won't be available to return to the field until October 20 against the Giants. He'll miss games against the Lions, Ravens, Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals and Falcons.
The eight-time Pro Bowler was mentioned as a trade target both around the trade deadline last season and during this offseason.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported last October that Peterson was unhappy with the "state of the franchise" in Arizona and that he's asked the team to deal him before the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 30. The report from La Canfora came on the heels of a report he made weeks before when he wrote that Cardinals would be open to the possibility of discussing a potential trade for Peterson.
Nothing materialized at the time, or in recent months, and Peterson is still a member of the Cardinals. The No. 5 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, he remains one of the best players in the league even as Arizona slipped to 3-13 last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked fifth among all cornerbacks in 2018.
The Cardinals signed former Falcons cornerback Robert Alford during free agency and drafted University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy with the first pick in the second round of the draft, and now both players will have much bigger roles on a defense that ranked 17th overall last season, according to Football Outsiders.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How lottery would shake up '19 NFL Draft
The NFL would probably never go to a draft lottery ... but imagine if they did
-
Wentz deal could top $150M this summer
Wentz's salary likely to include playtime incentives, precautions for potential 2021 lockout,...
-
Ranking the top 'triplets' for 2019
Which team has the best QB-RB-WR trios headed into the 2019 NFL season?
-
Gase trades LB Lee to Chiefs
Lee, the Jets' 2016 first-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie deal
-
Draft: Ranking '18, '19, and '20 QBs
Mayfield leads the way and Tagovailoa isn't far behind, while a 2020 quarterback and Sam Darnold...
-
Three moves the Packers should make
The Packers have been busy this offseason, but a few more moves would help them make it back...