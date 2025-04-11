One of the greatest cornerbacks of the 2010s is hanging up the cleats for good, as ESPN reports that Patrick Peterson will announce his retirement with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The 34-year-old defensive back was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of LSU, and spent 10 seasons with Arizona from 2011-2020.

Regarded as one of the best lockdown corners of his era, Peterson made eight straight Pro Bowls to begin his career, and was named a first-team All-Pro three times in his first five NFL seasons. His 28 interceptions with the Cardinals rank sixth in franchise history, and his 91 passes defended rank second behind Adrian Wilson.

Peterson wasn't just a good defensive back, but also a star punt returner. He led the league in punt return yards (699) and punt return touchdowns (4) as a rookie, and even scored an 89-yard touchdown off a punt return in his first NFL regular-season game. In Week 9 of his rookie season, Peterson had a performance to remember, as he recorded an interception and then returned a punt 99 yards for a touchdown to beat the St. Louis Rams in overtime.

Since he was such a dynamic player, Peterson also lined up as a wide receiver early in his career, and caught 10 passes for 64 yards. His 10 receptions are tied for the third-most among players who have also recorded 10 interceptions since the 1970 merger, behind Deion Sanders' 60 catches and Dwight Harrison's 20 catches.

After an incredibly successful decade in Arizona, Peterson signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, and recorded six interceptions to go along with 20 passes defended in 30 games played. His final NFL stop came with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, where Peterson recorded 42 combined tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions in 17 games played.

Peterson's 36 career interceptions are tied for the third-most since 2011, and he will retire as one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. Next stop for him may be Canton.