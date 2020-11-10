The Miami Dolphins are now 2-0 with Tua Tagovailoa under center, as the rookie quarterback out of Alabama secured his first career road victory with a 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. After passing for just 93 yards and a touchdown in last week's 28-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Tagovailoa was much more impressive this week. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed seven times for 35 yards.

While Tagovailoa looked like a true starting quarterback during the Dolphins' fifth win of the season, his performance even impressed defenders on the opposing team. During the most recent episode of the CBS Sports podcast "All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden," Peterson broke down his first matchup against Tagovailoa. Peterson said that the Dolphins coaching staff did a good job preparing him and keeping the game plan simple, but it's clear that the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is a star in the making.

"Very impressed on his ball placement," said Peterson. "The way he was able to sit in the pocket sometimes, where he was able to move around and also convert some very, very important third downs in some of those key drives for his offense. So what he displayed Sunday, it was a -- I won't necessarily say a thing of beauty because as a defensive player you don't want that many points put up on you -- but the way he played Sunday, the Dolphins look like they got a very, very young quarterback on their team."

Peterson even broke down a play where Tagovailoa threw wide receiver DeVante Parker open against him in the third quarter. The Cardinals All-Pro cornerback thought he was about to give the rookie quarterback his first interception of his career, but Tagovailoa was able to adjust on the fly.

The Dolphins currently sit at 5-3, which is good enough for second place in the AFC East. Don't look now, but with Tagovailoa, this could be a team that makes it back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.