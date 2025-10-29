The Denver Broncos have reason for optimism regarding star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. After leaving Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with what was determined as a pectoral strain, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, meaning he could miss a minimum of just three games, according to Ian Rapoport.

That timeline would see Surtain out for upcoming matchups against the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs before Denver's Week 12 bye. If his recovery progresses as expected, he could make his return in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

The injury occurred late in the first half when Surtain made a tackle while awkwardly pulling down wide receiver George Pickens. He left for the locker room shortly after and did not return after halftime. The initial fear of a potential season-ending injury has since given way to relief across the organization.

Surtain, who earned first-team All-Pro honors in both 2022 and 2024, continued to perform at an elite level this season. Through eight games, he tallied 27 tackles and nine pass breakups while allowing just 48.5% completions in coverage -- one of the lowest marks among qualified cornerbacks. His consistency and shutdown ability have been central to Denver's defensive identity since being drafted No. 9 overall in 2021.

With Surtain temporarily sidelined, the Broncos look to Kris Abrams-Draine, who posted eight tackles in the second half of Sunday's 44-24 win. Riley Moss is expected to take on assignments against opponents' top wide receivers, while rookie Jahdae Barron, the No. 20 overall pick in 2025, could see an increased role as well. All three defensive backs are expected to have expanded responsibilities beginning this weekend against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

While losing their top cornerback is a setback, the Broncos can take comfort in knowing they avoided the worst-case scenario. If all goes according to plan, Surtain could be back anchoring the defense by early December -- just in time for Denver's playoff push.