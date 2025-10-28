After exiting Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has been diagnosed with a pectoral strain, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Surtain is believed to be week-to-week, but the Broncos have not lost their best defensive player for the season.

In his reporting, Rapoport noted that Surtain could land on IR, meaning he would have to miss at least four games. Still, the Broncos are likely breathing a sigh of relief after seeing Surtain go down the tunnel Sunday.

Surtain got banged up earlier in the game, when he camp up limp after defending Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens on an end zone target. Pickens was able to reenter the game and continued to play until suffering the pec injury.

NFL Week 8 grades: Cowboys get 'F' for blowout loss to Broncos; Packers earn 'A-' for win over Steelers John Breech

The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, Surtain is one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks. Through eight games this season, Surtain has tallied 27 tackles and nine pass break-ups. Going into Week 8, Surtain was only allowing a 48.5% completion rate, which ranked seventh among qualified players.

The Broncos selected Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021, and he's more than lived up to the expectations of a top-10 pick. Surtain has become a shutdown defender in Denver's secondary, and he's earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 and 2024.

With Surtain out for a while, the Broncos will turn to Riley Moss and rookie Jahdae Barron, the No. 20 overall pick in 2025. Their first test without Surtain in the lineup will come this weekend against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.