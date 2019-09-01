Patriots 2019 roster: New England's initial 53, depth chart for Week 1 following final cuts
Here's who the Patriots will be rolling into 2019 with, at least for now
The Patriots are heading into 2019 attempting to do something that no other NFL team has been able to do; win seven Super Bowls. Given that New England walked out of 2018 with another Lombardi Trophy in-hand, there wasn't much tweaking that was needed to the gameday roster.
That said, the Pats did just have an offseason where they saw defensive end Trey Flowers depart in free agency, while tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, so there was some work to be done. The team replaced Flowers with the likes of Michael Bennett, while they are looking more to receivers and the backfield to help cushion the blow of losing Gronk.
This summer gave folks glimpses of the 2019 Patriots' potential and now we're getting a better glimpse of who will be along for the ride in what Robert Kraft and company hope is another banner year.
The Patriots released their first edition of the 53-man roster prior to Saturday's deadline and we will break it down below while projecting the first look at the Week 1 depth chart. It's important to remember that this 53-man roster is fluid. The Patriots will likely be making at least one transaction in the coming days that would alter this roster moving forward.
Offense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Jarrett Stidham
|
|
|RB
|Sony Michel
|James White
|Rex Burkhead
|Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden
|FB
|James Develin
|LWR
|Phillip Dorsett
|Gunner Olszewski
|Matthew Slater
|RWR
|Josh Gordon
|N'Keal Harry
|
|SWR
|Julian Edelman
|Jakobi Meyers
|TE
|Ryan Izzo
|Matt LaCosse
|LT
|Isaiah Wynn
|Korey Cunningham
|LG
|Joe Thuney
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|C
|Ted Karras
|Russell Bodine
|
|RG
|Shaq Mason
|
|RT
|Marcus Cannon
|
The story is really about who isn't on this list, rather than who is on it.
The Patriots will have an open roster spot to begin the year as veteran tight end Ben Watson serves his four-game suspension.
Meanwhile, starting center David Andrews' season is in hanging in the balance as he's dealing with blood clots in his lungs. If Andrews isn't ready to go and lands on IR, the Patriots will slot Ted Karras in at center to start the year. New England already added some depth to their offensive line acquiring tackle Korey Cunningham and guard Jermaine Eluemunor in trade with the Cardinals and Ravens, respectfully.
The good news is that 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, who missed all of last season due to a torn Achilles, seems firmly set to start at left tackle to begin the year.
At the skill positions, undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers makes the team after a very impressive summer. His rapport with Tom Brady will need to develop a bit more, but he certainly has shown an ability to grasp the offense quickly. Meanwhile, Josh Gordon is a major X-factor in whether or not this unit will become one of the elite groups in the league or not.
Defense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|DE
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Shilique Calhoun
|DT
|Danny Shelton
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Lawrence Guy
|Byron Cowart
|DE
|Michael Bennett
|OLB
|Kyle Van Noy
|Jamie Collins Sr.
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|ILB
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|Dont'a Hightower
|OLB
|John Simon
|Chase Winovich
|LCB
|Jason McCourty
|J.C. Jackson
|Joejuan Williams
|RCB
|Stephon Gilmore
|Jonathan Jones
|FS
|Devin McCourty
|Duron Harmon
|Obi Melifonwu
|SS
|Patrick Chung
|Terrence Brooks
|Nate Ebner
New England's defensive unit has the potential to be one of the best in all the NFL this season.
Outside of Flowers, the Patriots had a large chunk of the defense that allowed just three points in Super Bowl LIII, return. Bill Belichick and company also did a fine job at replacing Flowers with the addition of Michael Bennett. He can line up both on the edge or inside in similar fashion to how they used Flowers during his tenure. Third round defensive end/linebacker Chase Winovich also figures to see some work off the edge.
While the front seven will certainly be a strength of this unit, New England's secondary is arguably it's deepest position on the roster. Stephon Gilmore is coming off a first team All-Pro season, Jason McCourty was re-signed in the offseason and J.C. Jackson is coming off a rookie season where he allowed the lower passer rating in the league. Those corners are coming back, while they also are bringing in second-round pick Joejuan Williams.
As for at safety, it's the usual cast of characters with Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, and Duron Harmon, three veterans who should continue to have success in 2019.
Special teams
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Stephen Gostkowski
|
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Joe Cardona
|
|KR
|Sony Michel
|Matthew Slater
|PR
|Julian Edelman
|Patrick Chung
After the Patriots released veteran punter Ryan Allen earlier this preseason, the specialist unit is pretty cut and dry with fifth round pick Jake Bailey winning the starting punter job. With Gostkowski, he's set to enter his 14th season with the Patriots.
