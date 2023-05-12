The New England Patriots already knew the "who" and the "where" as it relates to their upcoming 2023 campaign, but now we're finally getting that final piece of the puzzle. The NFL has rolled out its full regular season schedule for 2023, meaning Bill Belichick and his club now have a clear view of the road ahead.

Some of the more notable games on deck include the home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Not only will New England be ushering in a new season, but they'll also be welcoming back Tom Brady, as Robert Kraft announced earlier on Thursday that the organization will celebrate the franchise legend following his retirement this offseason.

On top of that, New England will have four primetime games, including three in consecutive weeks in the second half of the year. They'll also be heading to Germany to play the Colts at Frankfurt Stadium in Week 10.

The Patriots are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season in 2022 and have failed to reach the postseason in two of the last three years. This offseason, the club has made some key moves -- like bringing in Bill O'Brien as the offense coordinator and adding weapons like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki -- to hopefully inch them closer to relevance in the AFC. That said, the road is a treacherous one as New England is tied for the third toughest schedule, according to their opponents' win percentage last year.

Below, you'll find a rundown of New England's 18-week regular-season schedule.

Full 2023 schedule