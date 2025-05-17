The New England Patriots may be on the doorstep of finally crawling out of the basement in the AFC. After consecutive 4-13 seasons and failing to reach the playoffs in four of the last five years, things are looking up in Foxborough.

This offseason, the Patriots brought in Mike Vrabel as head coach and went on a spending spree in free agency, which fetched the likes of defensive tackle Milton Williams, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Carlton Davis, among others. New England also solidified key areas of need in the NFL Draft, most notably selecting LSU left tackle Will Campbell No. 4 overall. All that paired alongside promising second-year quarterback Drake Maye at the helm, and the Patriots are suddenly a sleeper pick to reach the postseason in the AFC.

Now, we know the exact path Vrabel's team will go down as it looks to live up to those expectations. Earlier this week, the NFL unveiled its entire 2025 regular-season schedule, which gives us a clear view of where New England is set to embark over the 18-week season. Overall, it's a rather soft schedule, ranking as one of the easiest in the league in terms of opponent win percentage from last season. They also face three non-playoff teams over the first month, which should allow them a chance to start strong.

Below we'll take a deeper dive into the Patriots' schedule as a whole, identify some quirks and give our predictions for how we see each game unfolding.

2025 Patriots schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Prediction 1 vs. Raiders Sept. 7 1 p.m. CBS W (1-0) 2 at Dolphins Sept. 14 1 p.m. CBS L (1-1) 3 vs. Steelers Sept. 21 1 p.m. CBS W (2-1) 4 vs. Panthers Sept. 28 1 p.m. Fox W (3-1) 5 at Bills Oct. 5 8:20 p.m. NBC L (3-2) 6 at Saints Oct. 12 4:25 p.m. CBS W (4-2) 7 at Titans Oct. 19 1 p.m. CBS W (5-2) 8 vs. Browns Oct. 26 1 p.m. Fox W (6-2) 9 vs. Falcons Nov. 2 1 p.m. CBS W (7-2) 10 at Buccaneers Nov. 9 1 p.m. CBS L (7-3) 11 vs. Jets (Thursday) Nov. 13 8:15 p.m. Prime Video W (8-3) 12 at Bengals Nov. 23 1 p.m. CBS L (8-4) 13 vs. Giants (Monday) Dec. 1 8:15 p.m. ESPN W (9-4) 14 BYE 15 vs. Bills Dec. 14 1 p.m. CBS L (9-5) 16 at Ravens Dec. 21 1 p.m. CBS L (9-6) 17 at Jets Dec. 28 1 p.m. CBS W (10-6) 18 vs. Dolphins TBD TBD TBD W (11-6)

Schedule highlights

The Patriots will play three prime-time games, with the first coming in Week 5 when they visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football." The two other prime-time games (Week 11 vs. Jets and Week 13 vs. Giants) will take place at Gillette Stadium.

Head coach Mike Vrabel will face his former Tennessee Titans team in Week 7. This will be the first time Vrabel has squared off against his old club since being fired after the 2023 season.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will face his former Las Vegas Raiders team in the home opener in Week 1. This will be the first time McDaniels has faced his former team since being let go during the 2023 season.

The Patriots will not travel to the West Coast during the 2025 regular season. The furthest west they'll travel is New Orleans (Week 6).

The Patriots will have a quick turnaround in Week 11 when they face the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football." Before that divisional matchup, they'll be in Tampa to face the Buccaneers in Week 10.

The Patriots avoid a second short week as their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Giants in Week 13 is followed up with their bye.

Schedule quirks