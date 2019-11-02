Patriots activate N'Keal Harry, giving first-round pick a chance to make his debut vs. Ravens

The Patriots continue to reshape their receiver group. After trading for Mohamed Sanu before the trade deadline and releasing Josh Gordon on Friday, the Patriots are adding a rookie back into the mix.

One day after severing ties with Gordon, the Patriots have activated N'Keal Harry off injured reserve, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and later announced by the Patriots. Harry, the final pick of the first round out of Arizona State, has yet to play this season after suffering an ankle injury over the summer. And that means there's a chance Harry's long-awaited NFL debut could come against the Ravens on Sunday night -- as if that game needed any more intrigue.

Despite being 8-0 with a league-best plus-189 point differential, the Patriots are in need of offensive reinforcements. To this point, their top-ranked defense has covered for their pedestrian offense. By DVOA, the Patriots have the league's 15th-best offense -- a smidge ahead of the Chargers, who just fired their offensive coordinator. They're 16th in yards per game and 23rd in yards per play. Injuries have been a problem, particularly up front, but the Patriots are also lacking consistency at receiver outside of Julian Edelman. Gordon never turned into the WR1 we thought he might become in New England and now he's onto Seattle. Phillip Dorsett is still Phillip Dorsett, even if he's carved out a meaningful role in the Patriots' offense. Sanu just arrived via trade. There's not much else available to Tom Brady, besides his normal assortment of running backs.

In Harry, the Patriots are adding a receiver who averaged 1,115 yards and 8.5 touchdowns per season in his final two years at Arizona State. Although he sometimes struggles to gain separation, he excels at making contested catches. That could come in handy in the red zone, where the Patriots are scoring a touchdown on only half of their trips. It's clear they miss Rob Gronkowski. Fifty-six of his 79 career receiving touchdowns came in the red zone. That's where Harry could really offer immediate support.

"He's missed a lot of football," Brady said Friday, via USA Today's Patriots Wire. "Just got to try to work at it every day. It's gonna be up to him to put the effort in. Everyone's there to help him, but you've got to go out there and do it, and earn it and earn the trust of your teammates."

On Sunday night, the Patriots face the toughest test of their season when they head on over to Baltimore to take on the 5-2 Ravens. With Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, the Ravens might be the first team that actually has a chance to do some damage against a Patriots defense that has been impenetrable to this point. And if that happens, the Patriots will need their offense to pick up the slack for really the first time all season.