The New England Patriots have added some depth to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team announced it had signed former Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Trace McSorley. The exact terms of McSorley's deal were not immediately disclosed. The 27-year-old will now work as the third-stringer behind starter Mac Jones and second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe.

McSorley entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft choice of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2019 out of Penn State. He spent shares a collegiate background with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who coached the Nittany Lions from 2012-2013. However, the two did not overlap as McSorley arrived on campus in 2014 as O'Brien was leaving for the head coaching job of the Houston Texans.

The Virginia native spent the first two-and-a-half seasons in Baltimore and saw minimal action behind Lamar Jackson. He was signed off the team's practice squad by the Cardinals in November 2021 and has been in Arizona up until now. Following Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL tear last season -- which came against the Patriots in Week 14 -- McSorley got his first career start in Week 16 against the Buccaneers. In that matchup, he threw for 217 yards and tossed an interception in a 19-16 defeat. For his career, McSorley has 502 yards passing, one touchdown, and five interceptions.