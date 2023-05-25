The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with free agent tight end and former Harvard standout Anthony Firkser, according to ESPN. The specific details of Firkser's deal that find him heading to Foxborough were not immediately disclosed.

Firkser entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He initially signed on with the New York Jets but was released during final roster cuts that summer. He latched on with the Chiefs practice squad for his rookie season and eventually found his way to the Tennessee Titans in 2018. With the Titans, Firkser carved out a role as a top blocker while sprinkling in some production as a pass catcher. He played in Nashville from 2018 through the 2021 season. He spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Anthony Firkser ATL • TE • #86 TAR 13 REC 9 REC YDs 100 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

For his career, Firkser has hauled in 115 passes for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns in 69 regular season games. For those in New England, The 28-year-old may be best remembered by his performance in Tennessee's wild-card victory over the Patriots during the 2019 playoffs (aka Tom Brady's last game for the franchise). In that 20-13 victory, Firkser caught two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

As he now joins the Patriots, the veteran will come in and compete for the No. 3 spot on the tight end depth chart behind Hunter Henry and fellow free agent signee Mike Gesicki. His blocking prowess could give him an edge over the likes of fellow tight ends Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington, and Johnny Lumpkin, who make up the rest of the tight ends on New England's 90-man offseason roster.