Patriots reportedly lose key first-round pick during preseason game with torn Achilles

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn is out for the year with a torn Achilles

The NFL preseason is a good time to evaluate personnel and to figure out how different players will fit on a roster. But it is also a terrible time for injuries, and Thursday night was a good reminder, as the Patriots reportedly lost first-round pick Isaiah Wynn to a torn Achilles.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wynn's injury will cost him the season. 

A guard at Georgia, Wynn displayed remarkable athleticism and was slated to see plenty of snaps in the Patriots offensive line rotation.

LaAdrian Waddle started at right tackle for the Patriots, but Wynn replaced him in the second series and was spotlighted by the Patriots preseason broadcast team, drawing praise for his protection from Scott Zolak.

On the first play of the third series, Wynn was dropping into protection on a pass play and came up limping after the play. He walked off on his own power and was later announced to have suffered what was called an ankle injury. 

Instead it turned out to be a torn Achilles, which means Wynn will be done for the year. 

That's the second time this preseason where the Patriots saw a first-round from Georgia pick deal with a leg injury -- running back Sony Michel had a procedure done on his knee

Michel and Wynn were picked in the first round as presumable replacements for the departed Dion Lewis (free agency to the Titans) and Nate Solder (free agency to the Giants), in terms of long haul fixes at those positions. It still might be the case but the short-term prognosis for those guys has not been great and Wynn certainly won't be able to help for the first year in the NFL.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

