The Patriots are preparing to show off some of their classic threads in 2022. Months after the team's Hall of Fame announced the club's red throwback uniforms, originally worn from 1960-1992, would return as alternate jerseys this fall, it appears New England is also prepping its white "Pat Patriot" helmets, last seen in 2012, as part of the retro get-up. Veteran defensive back Jalen Mills teased the helmets, which feature the Patriots' old Revolutionary-soldier mascot, in a recent Instagram post.

A 2013 change to NFL uniform rules prevented teams from using more than one style of helmet, but those restrictions have been loosened starting with the 2022 season, hence the Patriots' apparent reintroduction of the whole throwback uniform. Red was the team's primary jersey color for decades, but this will mark the fourth time New England has revived the look. It first appeared as a special throwback for the 1994 and 2002 seasons, then became a regular alternate in 2009 before the league's one-helmet rule.

The Patriots also wore white helmets with red facemasks in the 1990s, but the white facemasks -- which appear to be planned for this year's throwbacks -- were a fan-favorite staple of the red-jersey uniforms.