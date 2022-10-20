With rookie Bailey Zappe on a roll right now, one of the biggest questions going forward is whether he'll be keeping the starting quarterback job in New England once Mac Jones is healthy and it appears we now have an answer to that question.

According to The Athletic, a QB controversy is NOT brewing in New England and Jones will be the starter once he's fully healthy.

If you're wondering when Jones will be back on the field, it appears that could happen as soon as this week. According to ESPN.com, Jones expects to be available for New England's game this Monday against the Bears. The second-year quarterback has apparently been telling teammates that he's ready to play. Jones hasn't taken any snaps under center for the Patriots since suffering a high-ankle sprain in a 37-26 loss to the Ravens back in Week 3.

Since then, the Patriots have used a total of two quarterbacks. Brian Hoyer started in Week 4 against the Packers, but he ended up getting injured, which led to Zappe taking over. Since then, Zappe has played a total of 11 quarters and he's gone 2-0 in his two starts. Over that time, he's completed an impressive 72.9% of his passes and he hasn't really been making any mistakes: He's thrown five touchdown passes compared to just one interception. On the other hand, Jones is just 1-2 in three starts and he's thrown five interceptions compared to just two touchdown passes.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been asked multiple times over the past few weeks who would be the starter when Jones is healthy enough to play, and like all things with Belichick, he has offered no hints.

"Hypotheticals and all that, I'm going to stay away from those," Belichick said Wednesday, via ESPN. "We'll see what we are actually dealing with here as we go forward."

If Jones is cleared to play this week and returns to the field for practice on Thursday, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be the starter against the Bears. If he has a setback in practice or appears to be rusty or if the ankle gives him any issues, the Patriots would likely let Zappe have another start. Although things might be up in the air for Week 7, it appears Jones will be the starter after that if the job is indeed his, as the Athletic has reported.