Patriots are setting up their own 24-hour news network for Super Bowl week

It looks like the mainstream media is going to have some competition when it comes to covering the Patriots during Super Bowl week.

The team has announced that they're going to set up 24-hour online streaming network for the six days leading up to Super Bowl LII. The aptly named "Not Done Network" will go live at 9 a.m. ET on Monday and stay on the air nonstop until the night before Super Bowl LII.

If you have a phone -- or pretty much any device that connects to the internet -- you'll be able to tune-in to the all-Patriots network. The "Not Done Network" will be available on Patriots.com, the Patriots' YouTube channel, and you'll also be able to watch on Twitter.

With the Patriots already getting roughly 20 hours of coverage per day from every sports network in America, a 24-hour network devoted to the team was obviously the logical next step.

The Chief Marketing Officer for the Patriots, Jen Ferron, explained why the team decided to start their own network for Super Bowl week.

"We have some of the most passionate sports fans in the world with an insatiable desire for more information in the week leading up to the Super Bowl," Ferron said in a statement. "With the Not Done Network, we are going to be able to provide a constant stream of Patriots content that fans around the world can watch in anticipation for Super Bowl LII. In addition, for the thousands of fans ascending on the Twin Cities next week, the Not Done Network site will provide a destination where fans can gather on location."

The network will be hosted by ESPN's Molly McGrath and former ESPN veteran Jay Crawford.

Although this would be the perfect forum for a Bill Belichick cooking show or a show where Tom Brady shows us how to make Avocado ice cream, those things probably won't be happening because the team has slightly more important things to focus on, like beating the Eagles. However, there will be live call-in shows for Patriots supporters, lifestyle features and fan contests.

The network studio will be set up at Mall of America during Super Bowl week.