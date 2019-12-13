Patriots at Bengals prediction: How to watch, live stream, TV times, odds, and more for Spygate 2 showdown

The New England Patriots (10-3) are set to head into Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) in a Week 15 contest that arguably has more off the field buzz than the actual game itself.

Of course, the saga that is now being dubbed Spygate 2 has been a dominant headline throughout the NFL. In Week 14, New England sent a video team to the Browns-Bengals game to film a day-in-the-life piece about an advanced scout for the "Do Your Job" documentary that the team routinely produces. Well, a camera operated by the third-party video contractor was fixated on the Cincinnati sidelines and caught the eye of Bengals staffers. The tape was confiscated, given to the league and the situation is currently under investigation. Cincy reportedly believes New England was up to something nefarious, while the Patriots insist their inappropriate filming of the Bengals sideline was without malice or intent to use for the football operations side of things.

While all that continues to unfold, there is a game to be played. As we turn our attention to the on-field product, here's all the info you need to make sure you can catch all the action on Sunday.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Preview

New England enters this contest on a two-game losing streak. They most recently fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium and their offense, as a whole, is out of whack. Starting with Tom Brady, he's been pretty inconsistent over the last four games, completing 51.4% of his passes. That is the lowest completion percentage for Brady in any 4-game stretch in his career. They've yet to have an individual 100-yard rusher on the season and are averaging just 17.6 points per game since Week 9, ranking 30th in the league.

While they've struggled across the board offensively, the unit has shown some life, particularly in the second half where they are outscoring their previous two opponents (Texans, Chiefs) 28-17. The problem with that is they are allowing those clubs to get up big early, being outscored 34-10 in the first half of this two-game losing streak.

The Patriots have struggled with 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel to find much footing on the ground this season. One way for them to get off to a hot start offensively in Week 15 may be attacking Cincinnati's weak run defense, however. On the year, they've allowed a league-high 156.7 rushing yards per game. If New England can't run on this unit, their problems are worse than we could've imagined.

As for those Bengals, they're not exactly having a memorable season, boasting a 1-12 record on the year. After reinserting Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback, they were able to notch their first win of the year a couple of weeks back against New York and were generally competitive against Cleveland last time out. Joe Mixon was dominant in that loss to the Browns, totaling 146 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 6.3 yards per carry. He also added 40 yards off three catches.

Stopping the run as been one weakness for an otherwise strong Patriots defense this year, so if Dalton and company can find success in that area, it could help them in this matchup.

Prediction

As you'd expect, the Patriots are pretty heavy favorites heading into this game as they are -9.5 on the road, per SportsLine. The fact that New England needs to win out to maintain the No. 2 seed in the conference gives them all the incentive in the world to pull out the win here. That's also not mentioning they're simply the more talented team from top-to-bottom. Also, the side story of Spygate 2 makes me think this game could be a blowout, with the Patriots not letting up at any point. Lay the points and take the Pats.

The pick: Patriots 34-10 over Bengals