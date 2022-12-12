The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals will finish up Week 14 in the NFL when these two clubs go head-to-head on the "Monday Night Football'' stage at State Farm Stadium.

For New England, this matchup has serious playoff implications as a win would see them leap over both the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers to take the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, the 4-8 Cardinals desperately need a win to have any outside chance of entering the postseason in the NFC.

Here, we'll specifically be looking at the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll also take a look at several player props and hand in our picks for how we see this showdown unfolding.

Line movement

There's been little to no movement on this line that opened at Patriots -1.5. There was a momentary dip to Patriots -1 midweek, but that soon ticked back up the half-point and has held since.

The pick: Arizona +1.5. The Cardinals have admittedly not been a good team at home, losing 10 of their last 11 games at State Farm Stadium. However, this does seem like a good matchup for them here against New England. The Patriots have struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season, losing to the likes of Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields by a combined 30 points. Kyler Murray could have a similar impact in this game, either on designed runs or simply extending passing plays with his legs. With the Cardinals coming off the bye, they'll have their top two receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown arguably as healthy as they've been all season, which could pose a problem against New England's secondary. Of course, the Patriots offensive play-calling leaves little to be desired and could also put them behind the eight-ball in this matchup as well.

Key trend: Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their last five Monday games.

Over/Under total

Unlike the spread, the total has seen a bit more movement after initially opening at 43.5. It then jumped up to 45 and that number held until Tuesday afternoon before it started to creep down to 44.5. By Thursday, it was back to 43.5 and has stood there up to game day.

The pick: Over 43.5. Slight lean here. I do believe that Kyler Murray will be able to move the ball well against this top-rated Patriots defense thanks to his legs and Mac Jones has been playing better as of late. Over his last four starts, Jones has completed 70% of his passes and has four touchdowns with zero interceptions, which has him with a 101.5 passer rating. Given the matchup for Murray (along with receivers getting healthy) and how Jones has played recently, it's conceivable these teams can get into the low 20s.

Key trend: The Over is 6-0 in the Cardinals last six games.

Mac Jones props

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 68.1 YDs 1963 TD 7 INT 7 YD/Att 7.27 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +133, Under -184)

1.5 (Over +133, Under -184) Passing yards: 224.5 (Over -142, Under +104)

224.5 (Over -142, Under +104) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -103, Under -133)

It's less than ideal that Mac Jones will be without Jakobi Meyers (concussion) for this game as the wideout has been a trusted option for him in critical situations. Still, he should find success through the air against a Cardinals defense that is allowing 289.2 passing yards per game at home this season, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. That trends favorably to the Over hitting on Jones' passing yards prop and there does seem to be solid value with his passing touchdowns prop at +133, especially if running back Damien Harris (doubtful, thigh) doesn't play. Arizona is allowing a league-high 2.3 passing touchdowns per game at home.

Kyler Murray props

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.3 YDs 2359 TD 14 INT 7 YD/Att 6.06 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +116, Under -160)

1.5 (Over +116, Under -160) Passing yards: Over 238.5 (Over -108, Under -127)

Over 238.5 (Over -108, Under -127) Rushing yards : 35.5 (Over -111, Under -123)

: 35.5 (Over -111, Under -123) Passing attempts : 33.5 (Over -101, Under -135)

: 33.5 (Over -101, Under -135) Longest pass completion: 35.5 (Over -121, Under -113)

35.5 (Over -121, Under -113) Completions : 22.5 (Over -111, Under -123)

: 22.5 (Over -111, Under -123) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -142, Under +104)

Murray's rushing prop at 35.5 is my favorite on the board. He's gone over this number in five of his last six games, including three straight coming into this head-to-head. As we noted above, the Patriots have struggled against mobile quarterbacks, seeing Lamar Jackson rush for 107 yards in Week 3 and then Justin Fields notch 82 yards on the ground in Week 7. Murray is certainly capable of delivering similar damage.

Player props to consider

Rhamondre Stevenson total receiving yards: Over 33.5 (-135). Stevenson is tied for the team lead in targets this season with 67. The guy he's knotted up with, Jakobi Meyers, has been ruled out for this game, so he should see plenty of volume in the passing game on Monday night. Stevenson has gone over this receiving yards number in four of his last six games.

Hunter Henry anytime touchdown (+285). Let's take a shot in the dark. With Meyers out, there are targets to go around and Henry has seen five looks from Jones in each of the past two games, including a 37-yard touchdown on Thanksgiving. The Cardinals have been weak against tight ends this season, so this could be an opportunity for Henry to find the end zone yet again.