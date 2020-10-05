Want to watch the rescheduled NFL on CBS special between the Patriots and Chiefs but don't have cable? Head to CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App for OTT devices to watch the game for free. Additionally, CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games to your computer, tablet or OTT device.

It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). The service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Patriots at Chiefs on CBS All Access

That sound you hear is a collective exhale from the NFL front office, the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three got a scare this past weekend when Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a scurry of decisions and protocol enforcements that ultimately led to the Patriots being grounded and the Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs paused for the time being, but things are now officially a go, and you can steam the NFL on CBS Special on CBS All Access. More on that below.

Both teams have consistently come up negative after a battery of tests since Newton's result, and news arrived there were again no additional positives on either side as recently as Monday morning. And with that, the Patriots are allowed to depart New England for an intriguing AFC matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions that you won't want to miss.

Sure, Newton won't be on the field, but this has now become just the latest test of Bill Belichick's genius coaching abilities.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 | Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

Preview

Believe it or not, there's usually a such thing as a Super Bowl hangover.

The Chiefs didn't get that memo though, and they're right back to wrecking shop in much the same way they did last season en route to hoisting their first Lombardi trophy in five decades. It was truly a passing of the torch in the AFC, a conference mostly owned by the Patriots for two decades under the thumb of Belichick and Tom Brady, the two having dealt the Chiefs a mighty blow in 2018 at Arrowhead -- when Brady and Rob Gronkowski helped puncture the Chiefs postseason hopes with a 37-31 overtime win in the AFC Championship. That was then and this is now, however, and it's Mahomes and the Chiefs running the AFC show nowadays, along with the fact both Brady and Gronkowski are suited up in Tampa.

The Patriots entered the season with a laundry list of questions, from a league-most number of COVID-19 opt-outs to the late addition of Newton, but they're showing Belichick is still Belichick. He and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels morphed the offense to match what Newton does best, but with Newton sidelined, things get dicy for veteran Brian Hoyer, who was named starter for this matchup. Hoyer is just 16-22 as a starter and the Chiefs defense is one that can both get after the opposing quarterback as well as take the ball away, giving Mahomes and Co. additional possessions that often result in an exploding scoreboard.

Belichick is truly against a wall in this contest, and no one expects the Patriots will escape Arrowhead with a win. That is exactly why you should tune in, because a cornered Belichick is usually the most dangerous version.

Prediction



It's a lot to overcome for the Patriots, so give the edge to the Chiefs in this one. Be sure to check out more on this game from our experts at CBSSports.com -- including Will Brinson and Pete Prisco -- to help with your game picks.