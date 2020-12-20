Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore exited New England's eventual Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins early on Sunday after suffering a reported leg injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Rapoport adds that the injury may not be as serious as initially feared and the corner will have tests done on Monday to further see the scope of what he's dealing with.

Gilmore suffered the injury during a third-and-6 play with about 3:28 to play in the second quarter. Away from the action, he seemed to get crossed up and fell down awkwardly. He immediately fell to the ground in noticeable pain and was later helped to the sidelined and check out in the blue medical tent. From there, Gilmore emerged from the tent and was assisted to the locker room without putting much pressure on that leg.

Not too long after his departure, the Patriots officially listed him doubtful to return with what they said was a knee injury. Later in the second half, he was downgraded to out.

Gilmore is in the midst of his fourth season with the Patriots and has arguably been the league's top corner upon his arrival to Foxborough. Last season, he led the NFL in passes defended (20) and interceptions (six) which helped him earn first-team All-Pro honors and earn Defensive Player of the Year honors. This season, Gilmore has continued his elite play, despite the statistics not exactly matching last season's production. Through 10 games, the corner has 35 tackles, three passes defended, a pick and a forced fumble.

While this injury may not be a serious one for Gilmore, there still may be a chance that we've seen the last of him in 2020. With the Patriots now officially eliminated from postseason contention, the club could come to the conclusion that he's better served resting that leg instead of trying to play on it. If he does miss time, J.C. Jackson, who had an interception in Week 15, would assume the role as New England's No. 1 corner.