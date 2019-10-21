Patriots at Jets: Channel, time, odds, prediction, what to watch for on 'Monday Night Football'

Back in Week 3, the New England Patriots destroyed the New York Jets.

It barely even qualified as a football game, what with practice-squad QB Luke Falk taking the snaps under center for the Jets and completing only 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards and an interception. The Jets only lost 30-14, but their two scores came on a muffed punt and a pick-six thrown by Jarrett Stidham. This game was not close.

Hopefully, this week's edition of "Monday Night Football'' (8:15 p.m., ESPN) will treat football fans to something better. Or more competitive, at least. That would be nice. Anyway, let's break down the matchup.

When the Jets have the ball

Forget everything that happened the last time these two teams played. That version of the Jets was quarterbacked by Luke Falk, and mercifully, that will not be the case this time around. In his place will be Sam Darnold, who last week took the Cowboys defense that just shut down Carson Wentz and the Eagles last night, and practically lit them on fire.

In his first game back from a monthlong absence due to mononucleosis, Darnold looked terrific, completing 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He maintained the early-season chemistry he showed with slot man Jamison Crowder, but also got things going with Robby Anderson over the top, Ryan Griffin up the seam, and Demaryius Thomas on the perimeter.

Of course, the defense Darnold is about to face is quite a bit better than the one he just got done torching. According to Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz, the 2019 Patriots have the second-best defensive DVOA through six games since 1986. Only the 1991 Saints have been better -- and not by all that much.

Here's the updated list of best defenses ever tracked by DVOA through six games (1986-2019). Opponent adjustments are included. #GoPats #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/xMghtoEv35 — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) October 21, 2019

Pretty much everything starts with the Patriots' absurdly stingy defensive backfield, led by Stephon Gilmore. As we explored last week, Gilmore is simply the best corner in the game right now.

In six games this season, Pro Football Focus has Gilmore allowing just 20 completions on 42 throws (47.6 percent) in his direction, for 266 yards (6.33 per attempt), zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. That's a 48.3 passer rating, by the way. Consider those figures when compared to the league averages of 65.0 percent completions, 7.4 yards per attempt, and 95.0 passer rating and just think about how mind-blowingly good Gilmore has been this year. And this is just a continuation of what Gilmore started last season, when he allowed completions on only 44.0 percent of throws in his direction, 5.61 yards per attempt, and a 65.2 passer rating.

Gilmore's not the only Patriots DB who is balling this year, either. There are 94 cornerbacks who have played at least 100 snaps in coverage this season, per PFF, including four Patriots. Gilmore (48.3) ranks fifth in passer rating allowed. J.C. Jackson (15.8) ranks first. Jason McCourty (54.0) ranks ninth. Jonathan Jones (84.5) is practically a slacker among this group, all the way down at a lowly 32nd in the league. Jones has allowed 17 completions for 213 yards and a touchdown on 32 throws in his direction across six games, by the way. That's basically nothing. And he's been the worst of New England's corners.

If you think you'd have an easier time targeting their linebackers or safeties, you're wrong. Jamie Collins (50.5) is playing out of his mind. Duron Harmon (5.2) and Devin McCourty (16.7) have allowed a combined four catches for 21 yards on nine throws in their direction. The other five passes have all been intercepted. None of these numbers are misprints.

Given the way the Pats typically deploy their corners, it seems likely that Gilmore will largely track Demaryius Thomas, McCourty will see a lot of Robby Anderson, Jones will work against Jamison Crowder in the slot, and Jackson will rotate through against all three receivers. That's bad news for each and every one of the Jets' pass-catchers.

And while the New England defense calls the secondary its greatest strength, that doesn't mean that the defensive front is, like, bad. Nope. It's been damn near elite so far this season. The Patriots have the sixth-highest pressure rate in the league through six weeks, per Football Outsiders, while they rank second in Adjusted Sack Rate and third in Adjusted Line Yards allowed per carry. The Jets, meanwhile, rank 31st in opponent's pressure rate, 31st in Adjusted Sack Rate, and dead last in Adjusted Line Yards per carry. Much of those figures are weighted down due to Darnold's four-game absence, but it's not like this offensive line is a bunch of world-beaters. They seem incredibly likely to struggle to keep rushers out of the quarterback's face and perhaps even more likely to struggle getting push in the run game.

When the Patriots have the ball

The New England offense is still figuring out the best version of itself, and right now it's a group that is also incredibly banged up. Center David Andrews is out for the year. So is left tackle Isaiah Wynn and so are both of the team's fullbacks. Josh Gordon will not play in this game due to an ankle injury. Tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are both out as well. Rex Burkhead will sit out again with his lingering foot issue. Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and Gunner Olszewski are all listed as questionable with various ailments, and it's up in the air as to whether Dorsett, in particular, will be able to play.

All that said, Tom Brady is healthy, and it's not as though the Jets' defense is either healthy itself or all that imposing. Albert McClellan will miss this game. Henry Anderson and Neville Hewitt are doubtful. C.J. Mosley, Steve McLendon, Nate Hairston, and Daryl Roberts are questionable. The Jets rank 17th in pressure rate and 28th in Adjusted Sack Rate, per Football Outsiders, and when quarterbacks have had time to throw, they have picked this secondary apart.

Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams are playing well at safety, but the corners are flammable. Trumaine Johnson looks like one of the worst big-money signings in recent history, and is giving up a 111.1 passer rating on throws in his direction. Roberts has yielded a 99.6 rating. Outside receivers have gotten pretty much whatever they want against the Jets, and assuming the Pats line up on Monday night like they did after Gordon's exit last week, that could mean big nights for Edelman and Dorsett. (Jakobi Meyers works almost exclusively in the slot when he's on the field.)

The Pats have been operating largely as a quick-strike pass offense due to the (relative) weakness of the offensive line, with Brady taking an average of 2.37 seconds to deliver the ball, per PFF. Brady's been uncharacteristically average-ish on those quick throws, but this game, against this secondary, provides an opportunity to get back on track. Edelman, Meyers, and James White should be heavily targeted underneath and trusted to make plays against a defense that is better against the run than the pass.

Speaking of the run game, it'll be interesting to watch how the Patriots deploy Sony Michel now that Jakob Johnson, LaCosse, and Izzo are all out, in addition to James Develin. The New England rushing attack has been at its best when Michel has a lead blocker in the backfield with him, but the Patriots have made a concerted effort to have him considerably more involved over the past few weeks ever since he played a career low in snaps against the Jets several weeks ago. In three games since, Michel has 55 carries for 240 yards, and over the past two weeks in particular, the Pats have gotten him way more involved in the passing game as well. (He ran more routes in Week 5 than in the first four weeks of the season combined.)

Regardless of how well this game seems to set up for New England, though, the injuries seem like they will hold them back from having a true splash game. It's more likely that they try to get up on the Jets early and cruise through the rest of the game by grinding the clock, running up the middle and getting the ball to Edelman and White for quick gains.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 13