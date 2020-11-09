The New England Patriots and New York Jets will put the finishing touches on Week 9 in the NFL when they square off against one another on "Monday Night Football.'' Both of these AFC East rivals are not having the 2020 season that they had hoped for, coming into this primetime affair with a combined record of 2-13. New York is winless on the season at 0-8, while the 2-5 Patriots are losers in their last four and look lost offensively.

While this game may not carry a ton of weight, it should still be an intriguing contest to wager on, which is what we'll be discussing below. There, you'll find the latest lines, including the spread, total, and a few of our favorite player props. We'll also show you how these lines moved throughout the week leading up to this head-to-head.

All NFL odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Patriots at Jets

Latest Odds: Patriots -10 Bet Now

This spread opened up at Patriots -7.5 and did dip a half-point last Monday morning to Patriots -7. It stood at that number all the way through Friday, but New England has since started to creep up even higher as the favorite. This now double-digit spread is likely thanks to the Jets ruling out Sam Darnold for this matchup and thrusting veteran Joe Flacco into the lineup.

While the Patriots defense isn't the unit it was a year ago, they still have playmakers that can make life difficult for Flacco, including corner J.C. Jackson, who leads the team with four interceptions, and safety Devin McCourty. Still, this will come down to Cam Newton getting back to being the quarterback we saw that the beginning of the year. In his career, Newton owns a 12-5-1 ATS record as a touchdown favorite, which does bode well for New England here. With the Jets having a sneaky strong run defense, Newton will need to make two or three plays with his arm in hopes to cover, which I expect he will.

The pick: Patriots -10.

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 41.5 Bet Now

This number has been relatively consistent. After opening at 41 last Monday, the number did leap to 42.5 on Wednesday but has since fallen back down to where it opened. Again, this is likely due to not only Sam Darnold being sidelined for the Jets, but the Patriots will also be missing receivers N'Keal Harry (concussion) and Julian Edelman (knee, on IR) for this matchup, which limits the offensive ceiling.

The Under has a combined 9-6 record between the Patriots and Jets this season. New York has gone Under in four straight and they've scored 10 or fewer points in all four go those contests. Meanwhile, Unders have hit in the Patriots' last four Monday games. Along with those numbers, what makes me lean towards the Under here is the Jets ability to stop the run. That's New England's greatest strength offensively, which should keep the scoring for Cam Newton's unit down. Despite missing Stephon Gilmore and a few other key defensive players, New England has enough to keep Flacco quiet.

The pick: Under 41.

Cam Newton

O/U 18.5 completions

O/U 27.5 pass attempts

O/U 207.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +105)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +130)

O/U 50.5 rushing yards

The Under on Newton's passing touchdown total at -135 seems to be the play here. New England doesn't have a breakaway pass-catcher that can rip off multiple scores through the air and if New England gets within sniffing distance of the end zone, they'll likely pound it in on the ground. That said, I do like Newton to hit his Over for passing yards at -115 while facing a Jets secondary that is allowing 282.8 passing yards per game entering Week 9.

Joe Flacco

O/U 19.5 completions

O/U 35.5 pass attempts

O/U 215.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over +185)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -160)

In his two starts this season, Flacco has gone under his current passing yard total for "Monday Night Football'' both times. The Jets quarterback also likely won't drop back more than 35 times as New York should find some success running the football, so taking the Under at -120 seems like the wise way to lean.

Other props to consider

Jamison Crowder total receptions: Over 4.5 (-105). Crowder will continue to be the go-to target in the passing game for New York and has yet to go below seven receptions in a game this season while seeing double-digit targets. Should be a smash play at 4.5.

Frank Gore total rushing yards: Over 38.5 (-115). New England is going to be down a couple of key run stoppers like Lawrence Guy, which opens the door for Gore to find success on the ground. This season, Gore is averaging 12 carries per game and 42.5 yards rushing. As long as he sees double-digit carries, he has a great shot at hitting this Over.

Jakobi Meyers total receptions: Over 3.5 (-150). With both N'Keal Harry and Julian Edelman out last week, Meyers saw Cam Newton look his way 10 times in the loss to Buffalo. Both those pass-catchers will be out once again and it appears like Newton and Meyers are building the strongest rapport out of the Patriots wide receivers.

Rex Burkhead anytime touchdown (+188): Outside of Cam Newton, Burkhead leads the Patriots in touchdowns. Newton has shown this season that he'll look Burkhead's way in the red area and that shouldn't stop on Monday night.