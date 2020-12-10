The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to spark up Week 14 in the NFL when they go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football. Not only does this game begin this week's slate, but it's a rematch of Super Bowl LIII where New England was able to edge L.A. for its sixth title in franchise history. Of course, one key piece to that championship, Tom Brady, is now throwing footballs in Tampa and Cam Newton is currently the man under center for Bill Belichick. As for the Rams, they largely have the same foundation that reached the Super Bowl a few years ago with Jared Goff at quarterback, Aaron Donald leading that defense and Sean McVay overseeing it all.

In this space, we're going to dive into the different betting angles that this game has to offer. We'll naturally fill you in with the latest insight surrounding the spread and totals for this matchup, and we'll also look at a few player props and take a look at how the lines have moved throughout the week. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 10 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFI Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV: FOX/NFL| Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Patriots (6-6) at Rams (8-4)

Latest Odds: Rams -5 Bet Now

This number ends the week essentially where it opened up. On Sunday, the Rams opened as a five-point favorite over the Patriots and that number quickly jumped as high as Rams -6. That likely is a knee-jerk reaction to New England handing the Chargers a 45-0 loss in Week 13, which built a lot of confidence in the public. That said, the number has continued to tick back down as the week progressed and finds itself back at Rams -5 as of Thursday morning. That would indicate that most bettors have sobered up from that thumping the Patriots handed down to the Chargers, who could simply be credited with a dreadful performance just as much as New England dominated.

Both the Patriots and Rams come into this game winning and covering three of their last four contests. By looking at recent history, New England does fare well as an underdog, winning their last three straight-up and covering their last four. Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have covered 69% of their games as an underdog and have won straight-up 56% of the time. When you combine that with Cam Newton's history as an underdog -- covers 63% of the time -- you'd feel quite strong about New England's chances.

That said, I'm fading the Patriots' history as an underdog on Thursday night and leaning towards the Rams. On the offensive side of the ball, they are clearly the more talented club with Jared Goff serving as the better pure passer of these two starters. Defensively, these two teams boast a ton of talent, but Los Angeles does defend the run well. Sean McVay's club is inside the top-five in DVOA and are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game (93.1) coming into Week 14. If they are able to negate that piece of New England's offense, the entire unit comes crumbling down. Since the start of last season, Los Angeles is also 8-2 ATS in prime time (3-1 ATS in 2020).

Projected score: L.A. Rams 28, New England 20

Which NFL teams should you back this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who wins and covers the spread in every NFL game this week, plus get the exact final score, all from the acclaimed model that has returned over $7,800 on its top-rated picks.

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 44.5 Bet Now

This number has largely held true throughout the week. It opened at 45 and has ping-ponged up-and-down a half-point over the last few days and currently sits at 44.5 as of Thursday morning. The Under is 16-8 between these two squads this season and it currently has a 5-0 record at Rams home games in 2020. In those contests, the total goes under by an average of 13.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the Patriots have gone under in four straight.

While both of these teams have strong defenses and neither are afraid to try and win this game on the ground, I do think this total goes over by a hair as both offenses have started to click as of late. If you go by each of their season averages for points scored, you're looking at around a 48 point total between the two. Even without the two special teams touchdowns last week, New England's offense looked a bit smoother and they seemingly have found an identity on that side of the ball. Over the last five weeks, Josh McDaniels' club is averaging 34.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Rams are fresh off a 38-point outing against the Cardinals in Week 13.

Projected total: 48

Player props

Cam Newton

O/U 16.5 completions

O/U 26.5 pass attempts

O/U 181.5 passing yards

O/U 0.5 passing TDs (Over -260)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -130)

O/U 45.5 rushing yards

O/U 9.5 rush attempts

If you're going to go with any Cam Newton prop, you're best served to look at his anytime touchdown prop that is currently at -120. The Patriots quarterback has 11 rushing scores this season, which includes a two-touchdown performance on the ground last week against the Chargers. He has thrown a touchdown in three of his last four contests, so that is another intriguing prop even though it has little value at -260.

Jared Goff

O/U 23.5 completions

O/U 35.5 pass attempts

O/U 262.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -165)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -125)

I expect Bill Belichick to scheme some things up to try and confuse Jared Goff in this matchup, which makes the over on his interception prop at -125 very intriguing. The Rams quarterback has also thrown four interceptions over his past three games, which only adds to appeal. I do, however, like the over for his passing yards at -115. Over his last five games, Goff has thrown for over 300 yards four times, which is plenty to get over this number.

Other props to consider

James White total receiving yards: Over 19.5 (-120). Cam Newton and James White have struggled to connect at times this season, but the Patriots running back has seemingly adopted Rex Burkhead's role in the backfield now that he's out for the season. That only adds to the number of targets that he'll receive and Newton will be more than happy to dump off screens to White, which gives him a great opportunity to over here. I also love his anytime touchdown prop at +300.

Cam Akers total rushing attempts: Over 11.5 (-130). Trying to guess the Rams backfield has been maddening for fantasy and gambling all season, but it finally seems like they are trying to make Akers their featured back. He saw 21 carries against the Cardinals last week and that should continue as L.A. tries to see what they have in their second-round investment.

Cooper Kupp total receptions: Over 5.5 (-115). I envision Robert Woods is going to see a lot of Stephon Gilmore in this matchup so Jared Goff may look off him and not test the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Instead, he'll be just fine going to Kupp, who leads the team in targets and is averaging 6.2 receptions per game.

Gunner Olszewski anytime touchdown (+1000). A lottery ticket in the truest of form. That said, Olszewski should be coming into this game with a punt returned for a touchdown in each of his last two games had it not been for a penalty that negated his score in Week 12 against the Cardinals. Last week, the second-year receiver also flashed his potential with a garbage-time touchdown as well so this may not be a bad ticket to be holding to see if the youngster stays hot with his nose to the end zone.