Patriots take a hit after one running back reportedly suffers season-ending injury
One Patriots running back suffered a serious knee injury against Houston
It looks like Jeremy Hill's first game with the Patriots could also end up being his last.
According to NFL.com, Hill is going to miss the rest of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL against the Texans on Sunday. The injury happened on a weird play where Hill got hit by his own teammate.
With just over 12 minutes left to play in the third quarter, Houston's Tyrann Mathieu recovered a fumble by Rob Gronkowski. As Hill came up to make the tackle, he got hit by Patriots fullback James Develin, who was also trying to take the Honey Badger down.
After the Patriots' 27-20 win over the Texans, Develin seemed to realize the Hill had suffered a serious injury.
"That's incredibly unfortunate, but we've just got to keep pressing on and just try to work as hard as we can and play hard in his honor," Develin said, via NESN.com.
The one thing that's not clear now is if Hill will return to New England. After spending the first four years of his career with the Bengals, Hill signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March. During his short time in New England this offseason, he quickly moved up the depth chart. As a matter of fact, Hill's play was a big reason why the Patriots felt comfortable cutting Mike Gillislee earlier this month.
During his debut with the Patriots on Sunday, Hill was putting together an impressive game before his injury. Not only did he rush for 25 yards on four carries, but he also partially blocked a punt in the second quarter.
With Hill done for the year, the Patriots will be hoping that Sony Michel gets healthy soon. The rookie running back was inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans due mostly to the fact that he's been dealing with a knee injury.
