New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about winning championships, with six rings as a head coach. The future Hall of Fame coach sent his congratulations to another local team on the verge of a championship, the Boston Celtics, who are NBA Finals bound.

After the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to play the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, Belichick shared that he is excited to see how the next series plays out.

"Got another big series for the Celtics, so congratulations to the team, the staff, the organization. Great accomplishment, and I'm looking forward to seeing that play out," Belichick said during Patriots OTAs.

Always in coach mode, he also gave a brief scouting report on the C's, explaining what he likes about their playing style.

"Well, I mean, obviously they've played great in the last, I don't know, two-thirds of the season, and in the playoffs," he said. "Really consistent. They've got a lot of good players and play really good defense. They're tough, they hustle, they play smart basketball. Pleasure to watch. Fun to watch."

During his time in New England, Belichick has watched the other three major men's sports teams (Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox) succeed as well. Including the Patriots, Boston has won 12 championships since 2000, as well as three Isobel Cups won by the Boston Pride of the Women's National Hockey League.

Belichick said watching the local teams succeed has been a highlight, and there is a camaraderie between teams in the city.

"It's been great. Yeah, it's been great, going all the way back to when Rick was here when I got here, Rick Pitino," he said. "The Bruins, the Red Sox, the Celtics -- it's been a great relationship with our players and their players and the teams and coaches. From my standpoint, enjoyed, really, all of them. Yeah, it's been great."

The Celtics will play Game 1 against the Warriors on Thursday, while the Patriots will continue to participate in voluntary workouts as they gear up for what they hope will be a successful season of their own.