Prospects, coaches, agents, media members and fans all gathered in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. One face was notably absent from the event, however, as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick skipped the combine this year.

Belichick rarely skips the combine, and when he has in the past, it was to scout players in person. The future Hall of Fame coach clearly found more value in working on the upcoming season elsewhere than having a closer look at the draft prospects.

Other coaches who missed the combine include Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, according to King.

The Patriots have some major changes coming their way this season after a rocky 2022 season, where they once again missed the playoffs after finishing 8-9.

The defense shined, but the offense was lackluster, chaotic and inconsistent. Hiring Bill O'Brien as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach was the first step in turning things around.

Now the Patriots have the draft as the opportunity to continue improving that side of the ball, with offensive line and wide receiver needs. Their first pick is at No. 14 overall. Belichick has been known to make surprising first round draft selections and he has been criticized for not producing star players out of the draft, so it can be hard to pin down exactly what his move will be.