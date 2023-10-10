The Patriots have benched quarterback Mac Jones in back-to-back blowout losses. Still, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien expects Jones to remain the starter for Sunday's upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Raiders, he told reporters Tuesday.

"I do," O'Brien said. "I do, yep."

O'Brien also brushed off the suggestion Jones could benefit from a "mental break" after successive demotions in defeat.

"Nah, there's no time for mental breaks," he said. "Those are on your days off, I guess. You can take a little mental break (then). It's the grind of the season. In order to be in this league -- as a coach, as a player, as anybody in this league -- you have to be mentally tough. ... It's a 17-week grind, and we all have to be mentally tough."

O'Brien said the Patriots are spending this week returning to "fundamentals" as coaches and players. But he highlighted one issue in particular as a priority for New England entering Week 6.

"At the end of the day, we're turning the ball over too much," he said. "We've gotta take care of the ball."

Jones, who's been held without a touchdown pass since Sept. 24 against the Jets, threw a combined four interceptions in the Patriots' last two losses, during which New England was outscored 72-3. He has five TDs and six picks on the year.

Second-year backup Bailey Zappe, who also briefly replaced Jones in the lineup in 2022, hasn't fared much better in relief. The former fourth-round pick has gone 7 of 18 for 79 yards with a 52.8 passer rating in two games this season.