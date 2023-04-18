The New England Patriots offense needed to make some changes this offseason, and they started by bringing back Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. The last time O'Brien was on the same sideline as head coach Bill Belichick, his quarterback was Tom Brady. This time, it is a still developing Mac Jones, and O'Brien is hoping to take him to the next level.

O'Brien has a lofty challenge ahead of him, but comes to the role with years of experience at the professional level. The offensive coordinator is coming in with the mindset that everyone is getting a fresh start. The struggles of the team's offense last season are being put to the side for now, and he is just looking ahead to how it can be the best team possible.

"I think the big thing for us right now is everybody starts with a clean slate. I think that every year is different," O'Brien said Tuesday on the quarterback situation (via NFL.com). "I think this year is no different than any other year relative to each year in the NFL is different, right? So, what you did in the past, whether it's a player or coach or anybody in the organization, really has no bearing on what happens moving forward. So like, we just started yesterday and we're looking forward to having a good Phase 1 and then a good Phase 2 and then a good Phase 3 and that's kind of what it's all about."

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2997 TD 14 INT 11 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Last season, Jones went 6-8 in the 14 games he played in, finishing the regular season with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It was clear his decision-making and ability to connect with his receivers needed work, and O'Brien's leadership could definitely help him improve in those areas.

This offseason, Belichick has not committed to a quarterback, and there were rumors that the Patriots were shopping Jones over tension within the team.

O'Brien is adamant that the past will not impact how he approaches his job this season. He already has high praise for his experience in New England so far and has spent some time with the players.

"Yeah, it's been good. It's been really good. Good staff, great guys," O'Brien said. "Just started with the players yesterday and that's been good. Great attendance so far. You know, the whole thing leading up to this period is a dead period, so this is the first time we've actually had a chance to be with players and that's really exciting because that's what it's all about on the coaching end of it. So it's been good."

O'Brien first joined the Patriots in 2007 and was there until 2011, serving as an offensive assistant, wide receivers coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during that time.