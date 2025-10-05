Week 5 of the NFL schedule presents a big opportunity for the top two contenders in the AFC East when the New England Patriots battle the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. A win by New England (2-2) would not only hand Buffalo (4-0) its first loss of the year, but it would allow the Patriots to move back to within one game of first place. A win by Buffalo, however, will give the Bills a three-game cushion in the division just five weeks into the season. The game will showcase two of the better quarterbacks in the game so far this season in New England's Drake Maye and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

Through four games, Maye has a rating of 109.4 with seven touchdown passes against just two interceptions. Allen is coming off an MVP season and has a 109.7 rating with seven touchdowns against one interception. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in going after other options like Bills running back James Cook, receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end and Dalton Kincaid on Sunday Night Football. There are also numerous options featuring Patriots players such as wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Before betting any Patriots vs. Bills props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Patriots vs. Bills prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Top NFL player prop bets for Patriots vs. Bills

After analyzing the Patriots vs. Bills props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Patriots tight end Hunter Henry goes Under 40.5 receiving yards (-114 at FanDuel). Henry, a ninth-year veteran, has gone under his receiving yards total in five of his last five road games. Last week in a 42-13 win over Carolina, Henry caught two passes for 39 yards and one touchdown. He had one catch for nine yards in a 33-27 win at Miami on Sept. 14.

In 16 games last season, Henry caught 66 passes for 674 yards (10.2 average) and two touchdowns. He had 40 or fewer receiving yards in eight games. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Henry to have 24.3 yards receiving and gives this prop in a 4.5-star prop rating.

