Patriots break curse by scoring in first quarter of Super Bowl under Belichick

The curse is over. For the first time under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have scored in the first quarter of a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LII against the Eagles on Sunday marked Belichick's eighth Super Bowl appearance as the coach of the Patriots. It's hard to believe given their overall success (5-2 in Super Bowls under Belchick), but in their previous seven appearances, the Patriots never scored in the first quarter. Finally, they broke the curse Sunday.

After the Eagles got things going with a field goal on the opening series, Tom Brady and company started from their own 25. They marched directly downfield with an up-tempo drive, catching the Eagles off guard with their no-huddle approach. Like the Eagles, the Patriots were forced to settle for a short field goal in the red zone. So, it's Stephen Gostkowski who gets credit for breaking the curse with his 26-yard kick.

Here's the biggest play from the series, a 28-yard completion to Chris Hogan.

In their previous seven Super Bowls, the Patriots were collectively outscored by 15-0. Check out the score at the end of the first quarter of each of those games:

2001: 3-0 Rams

2003: 0-0 tie with Panthers

2004: 0-0 tie with Eagles

2007: 3-0 Giants

2011: 9-0 Giants

2014: 0-0 tie with Seahawks

2016: 0-0 tie with Falcons

When Belichick was asked about the drought in the buildup to the game, he answered in typical Belichick fashion.

"Look, we try to score in every game," he said, per the Boston Globe. "I know that's probably hard to understand, but we try to go out and score and keep the other team from scoring."

Brady meanwhile, pointed out a little caveat when he was asked about it.

"We're trying to score every time we take the field," Brady said, per the Associated Press. "There's a little caveat to that in my opinion. In 2007, it was our first drive of the game, it just happened to be the first play of the second quarter.

"But it was the first time we touched it. So we did score when we got it first. But I'd love to score 21 points in the first quarter if we can but obviously this defense can make it really tough for us."

Well, they're probably not going to score 21 points considering the Eagles opened up the game with a seven-minute drive that resulted in a field goal, but the curse is at least over. Now, onto the rest of the game. Follow along with our live-blog.