Patriots bring back Brian Hoyer but only after Packers reportedly tried to sign him

On Monday night the Patriots and 49ers shook up the NFL landscape with a blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco in exchange for a second-round pick in 2018. The deal left the Pats with just one quarterback: Tom Brady.

Brady was a big winner in this deal but he's still 40 years old, so the Patriots went out and got the backup everyone expected them to get in Brian Hoyer. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, it's a three-year deal for Hoyer in New England. More on the length in a second, because it matters.

Brian Hoyer has a 3 year deal with the Patriots. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 1, 2017

But first there's this: apparently the Packers tried to steal Hoyer away, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

That angle is fascinating, because the Packers have previously explained very loudly and very clearly that they are perfectly fine with Brett Hundley, their backup for the last three years, filling in for Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a broken collarbone and could miss the rest of the season.

Ask Mike McCarthy about signing Colin Kaepernick at your own risk; if there was interest in signing Hoyer, though, it's going to be a little awkward when the coach meets with the media.

So...did Ted Thompson not hear McCarthy when he said he had three years invested in Brett Hundley? Tomorrow's availability should be fun. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 1, 2017

Expect a "we won't comment on guys who are on another roster" or "we're here to talk about the Lions" or some such line.

Back to the Patriots. The Hoyer signing shouldn't be a surprise. Hoyer was drafted by the Pats out of USC back in 2009. He served as a backup to Brady for several years and understands the system, knows the culture, etc. It is a pretty huge upgrade for Hoyer to be standing behind Brady instead of standing behind C.J. Beathard.

Hoyer was released by the 49ers when the team acquired Garoppolo and, according to reports, San Francisco was originally going to include Hoyer in the deal back to New England. The Patriots probably risked him hitting the open market in order to structure his contract the way they wanted.

That contract is a three-year deal, as we noted. That's interesting because it probably gives us a timeline for how the Patriots want to handle developing a quarterback. Expect them to draft one fairly early in the 2018 NFL Draft. Don't be surprised if they use the pick they got from the 49ers to take one -- it would be shocking if the Pats decided to wait to draft a quarterback.

Hoyer isn't some high-ceiling guy that can take the Pats into the Super Bowl. But if something happened to Brady that caused him to miss time, it is possible that Hoyer could win some games and keep the Pats afloat. Don't forget they won 10 games with Matt Cassel under center in 2008.

More importantly, they have SOME insurance now, with Hoyer getting two weeks (thanks to the bye) to prep in the Pats system.