The New England Patriots tied an NFL playoff record on Sunday when they sent out Andres Borregales for a long field goal attempt just before halftime of the AFC Championship Game in Denver.

With one second left to play in the second quarter and the Patriots sitting at Denver's 45-yard line, coach Mike Vrabel had two options: he could send out Drake Maye for a Hail Mary, or he could send out Borregales for a long kick.

Vrabel ended up going for the 63-yard field goal, which was notable, because it tied the NFL record for longest field goal attempt in a playoff game. Going into Sunday, there had only been TWO attempts of 60 yards or longer in NFL postseason history.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein attempted a 63-yarder against the Cowboys during a 2018 divisional round game (he missed).

49ers kicker Mike Cofer attempted a 60-yarder against the Vikings during a 1989 divisional round game (he missed).

Not only did the Patriots tie the record for longest field goal attempt, but Borregales could have set the NFL record for longest field goal, but he ended up sending his kick wide left.

Borregales, who was a sixth-round pick for the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft, had a strong rookie year, and he was 4 of 4 during the regular season on kicks of 50 yards or longer. Trying a long kick in Denver definitely makes some sense, because some of the longest kicks in NFL history have been hit there. Of the 16 field goals of 63 yards or longer in NFL history, three of them have come in Denver.

Although 60-yard field goals seem to happen every other week now, there still has NEVER been one in the NFL postseason. During the 2025 season, there were six kicks of 60 yards or longer, including an NFL record 67-yard field goal by Cam Little, but that hasn't translated to success in the playoffs.

The longest kick in NFL postseason history is 58 yards, which has been done just twice. The Dolphins' Pete Stoyanovich set the record with a 58-yarder during a 17-16 win over the Chiefs in the 1990 wild card round. The Panthers' Graham Gano tied that mark in a 31-26 wild card loss to the Saints that was played back in January 2019.

Borregales did hit a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead. With a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line, we have a tight game in Denver.