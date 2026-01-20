The Denver Broncos will look to overcome the loss of quarterback Bo Nix (ankle) when they battle the New England Patriots in the 2026 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LX. New England downed Houston 28-16 on Sunday, while Denver outlasted Buffalo 33-30 in overtime on Saturday. The Patriots (14-3), the second seed in the AFC, are 8-0 on the road this season. The Broncos (14-3), the top seed in the conference, are 9-1 at home, including the postseason.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ (sign up here). The Broncos lead the all-time series 31-24, including 4-1 in the postseason. The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Broncos odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5 via DraftKings Sportsbooks. Before making any Broncos vs. Patriots picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Broncos.

Patriots vs. Broncos spread New England -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Patriots vs. Broncos over/under 41.5 points Patriots vs. Broncos money line New England -258, Denver +210

Why the Patriots can cover

MVP candidate Drake Maye helps power the New England offense. In 17 regular-season games, he completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 113.5 rating. In the postseason, he has thrown for four touchdowns with two interceptions. In the win over the Texans, he completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

His top target has been Stefon Diggs. In 17 regular-season games, he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He had 17 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 34. He also had 354 yards after the catch with 51 first-down conversions. He caught four passes for 40 yards and a score in the win over Houston.

Why the Broncos can cover

Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over for the injured Nix. He will be making his first extended appearance since Jan. 7, 2024, when he guided Denver against the Las Vegas Raiders. In a 27-14 loss, he completed 20 of 34 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown with one interception. For his career, he has played in 20 games, completing 59.4% of his passes for 1,422 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton will be a key target. In 18 games, including playoffs, he has 78 receptions for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. Sutton had four catches for 53 yards in the win over Buffalo. He's had two games with seven or more receptions, including seven for 113 yards (16.1 average) and one touchdown in a 34-26 win over Green Bay on Dec. 14.

How to make Patriots vs. Broncos picks

