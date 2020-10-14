The New England Patriots have had two straight games delayed, but now at least it appears they won't have to go another week without their starting quarterback. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Cam Newton is expected to be a full participant in practice when the Patriots return to the field on Thursday, and was officially activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Wednesday. After sitting out the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Newton is now on track to start for New England against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick indicated earlier this week that Newton could be eligible to play against Denver even with continued positive COVID tests, so long as he remained asymptomatic and received medical clearance at least 10 days after his initial test. So barring an unforeseen bout with COVID symptoms or a sudden outbreak within team facilities, Newton is set to make his first start since Week 3, having received extra rest this week thanks to the postponement of Broncos-Patriots from Week 5 to Week 6.

That's welcome news for the Patriots (2-2), who saw backups Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham struggle with turnovers in their lone game as Newton's replacement.

New England, for what it's worth, isn't likely to be the only team reintroducing its starting QB in Sunday's game. The host Broncos (1-3) are also slated to have starter Drew Lock back under center. Lock has been sidelined since Denver's Week 2 loss because of a shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice Wednesday, putting him on track to retake control of the Broncos offense.