Things feel a little bit better for Cam Newton this week. That will usually be the case when the team you're quarterbacking ends a four-game slide, as the New England Patriots did when they narrowly escaped MetLife Stadium in Week 9 with a 30-27 victory over the winless New York Jets. The win lifts the Patriots to 3-5 on the season and Newton delivered his best outing as a passer -- yardage-wise -- since he threw for 397 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Although Newton had no passing touchdowns against the Jets, he did complete 27 of his 35 passes for 274 yards (only the second time he's thrown for more than 200 yards in 2020) and a passer rating of 99.0 (his highest rating since the season opener), and the former league MVP has a simple motivational technique for the improvement seen on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

"I'm getting tired of sucking," Newton told media after defeating the Jets, via Pro Football Talk. "Simple. As a competitor, you know what your standard is. Taking pride in your way, that's what it comes down to."

Newton knows there's more improvement to be made, though.

"You not being able to hold your head up because you're thinking too much, that's one thing," he said. "But at the same time, you're solely responsible for the performance that you put up and I was extremely disappointed. And, you know, this is not like, 'I just did my job today.' That's what it's supposed to be each and every week.

"Efficient football. If it's not there, just get it out. I had a couple mistakes tonight that I'll learn from and get better from. But yet at the end of the day, this offense thrives when we just keep pressure on the defense throughout. When we're running or passing, short passes as well as deep passes, and we just have to get better from it."

At one stretch in the game, Newton completed 21 of 22 passes, but as impressive as that was, the 22nd pass was an overthrow on a go route to receiver Jakobi Meyers that should've resulted in a walk-in touchdown. Newton would keep the drive alive and ultimately punch the ball into the end zone with a quarterback sneak that tied the contest at 27-27. Following a quick three-and-out by Joe Flacco and the Jets, Newton then orchestrated an offensive drive good enough to put the Patriots in position to attempt and make the game-winning field goal.

And now, because he's "tired of sucking," Newton will try to build on the improvement and stack some wins.