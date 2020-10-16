Friday has unfortunately been a very eventful day when it comes to COVID-19 testing, as several teams have potentially registered positive tests. The latest was the New England Patriots, who canceled their Friday practice after a positive test was registered, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The Patriots have conducted a second test on the individual and are awaiting the results to confirm it is indeed a positive COVID-19 test, or if it's a false positive.

If the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos does have to be rescheduled, ESPN's Adam Schefter says that the NFL would be presented with its toughest challenge to date. Both the Patriots and the Broncos had their bye weeks last week, so that flexibility is gone.

Earlier on Friday, the Indianapolis Colts were forced to shut down their practice facilities following four positive COVID-19 tests inside the organization. Hours later, however, the team announced that all four test samples were re-examined and deemed false positives. After consultation with the NFL and the league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the Colts made the decision to reopen their complex on Friday afternoon.

The Patriots have already struggled with the coronavirus this season, as two of their best players in Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore tested positive earlier this month. The Patriots' matchup with the Broncos was originally scheduled for Week 5, but was moved to Week 6 after a positive COVID-19 test was registered last Sunday. That rescheduling caused the biggest schedule shakeup the NFL has had to orchestrate to date.

Depending on the result of this second test to confirm the initial positive, the NFL may again be forced to play musical chairs.