Patriots center David Andrews medically cleared to play football after blood clots cost him 2019 season
The two-time Super Bowl champion last played in 2018
Patriots center David Andrews will be returning the gridiron for this upcoming season. The starting offensive lineman missed the 2019 NFL season because of a blood clot in his lungs that was discovered in late August.
The New England captain made the announcement on his Instagram page on Thursday. He called this period a "time for reflection on the past, present and future" and used that to springboard into saying his future would involve playing football again.
Among the individuals excited to see the leader of the Pats' O-Line return is Patriots quarterback, and presumed Tom Brady replacement, Jarrett Stidham, who replied in the comments of Andrews's post with an emphatic "LETS GOOOO!!!!" Other teammates of his can also be found in the replies providing messages of support and joy.
Andrews joined New England as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015, and he wound up starting 11 games in his rookie season. Prior to 2019, he had never played fewer than 14 games in one season. He played in three straight Super Bowls with the Patriots, eventually getting two rings out of those games: one against the Falcons in 2016, and one against the Rams in 2018.
