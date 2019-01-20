Patriots-Chiefs odds, picks: Patriots are underdogs, but is everyone actually betting against them?

Sunday evening, in the frigid weather canvassing Arrowhead Stadium and Kansas City, the Patriots and Chiefs will do battle to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. It's a doozy of an AFC Championship Game with storylines galore and a delightful matchup of old (Tom Brady) versus new (Patrick Mahomes).

You can watch the game on CBS (6:40 p.m. ET).

In the meantime, let's look at some of the betting angles for this game.

What's the current line?

Chiefs -3 (-120): As of this writing (1:30 p.m. ET), the Chiefs have moved from just a three-point favorite to a pretty heavily-juiced three-point favorite. You can get the Patriots +3 with either no juice (EV) or at + money (I've seen +105). That's pretty remarkable.

Over/under 56.5: This line has moved pretty aggressively with the weather, dropping down as low as 54.5 before shooting back up once it became clear the Kansas City forecast just calls for cold and not for snow and wind and an arctic blast.

Trends to know

Home teams in conference championship games the last five years are 10-0 straight up and 8-2 against the spread.

Tom Brady as an underdog in the playoffs (all game on the road) is 3-3 straight up and 3-3 against the spread. The last time Tom Brady was an underdog was 2014.

The Patriots are 23-13-2 against the spread as an underdog since 2003.

Kansas City is currently 7-6 against the spread as a favorite, including a cover last week against the Colts.

Andy Reid is 2-4 against the spread in the playoffs with the Chiefs and the over is 2-4 in those games as well.

Per Evan Abrams at the Action Network, the last eight teams to play three games at home, "entering and including the championship game," are 8-0 straight up and 6-2 against the spread. The Chiefs will play their third home game in a row on Sunday.

In playoff games since 2001 where the temperature is less than 30 degrees, the over is 48-42-2. It will be less than 30 degrees in Kansas City on Sunday.

What is the public betting on?

According to data released by William Hill US around lunch time on Sunday, 59 percent of the bets were placed on the Chiefs and 64 percent of the money was bet on Kansas City. The Action Network's public money tracker shows 55 percent of bets on the Chiefs and 57 percent of the money on the Chiefs.

Via Covers.com, the MGM Mirage has multiple liabilities on this game, including the Chiefs against the spread and the Patriots on the moneyline. The ideal scenario for them is a Chiefs win by one or two points. Keep that in mind late during this game.

As far as the total goes, this is a game that is seeing a ton of under action. That shouldn't be a surprise considering the week-long weather forecast that initially showed an "arctic blast" coming in to Kansas City, but has now shifted to simply "cold as hell." It's supposed to be 20 degrees or so around kickoff in KC, but wind and snow should not be bad.

The result of the weather forecast early on was folks hammering the under and the total dropping as low as 54 in some spots. That total's now shifted back up, sitting at either 56.5 or 57 depending on where you're looking. Don't be surprised if it bumps up even more leading up to the game, as clear weather could easily create a market for the over from the public.

What are the best bets for the game?

If you want the best bets, props, picks and gambling info you can possibly get, make sure and check out Friday's episode of the Pick Six Podcast below.

If you're a jerk and don't feel like listening to my podcast, I'll give you a couple hints here. Pete Prisco likes the Patriots -- as he said on the podcast, he learned his lesson betting against the Pats with the Chargers game.

I disagree -- I like the Chiefs in this spot, but ideally you can get it at -2.5 (try and wait, although I've seen the juice moving to -125 on the Chiefs -3 line, which means it could jump to Chiefs -3.5 at some point).

If you want R.J White's picks, you can listen to the pod or head over to SportsLine in order to get it. He's hitting 62 percent over his last 90+ picks.

Who are the experts picking?

You can just look at the handy chart below to figure out that we're all pretty split on this game against the spread.





The experts are clearly more split on the Patriots-Chiefs game than they are with the Rams-Saints matchup.