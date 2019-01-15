Patriots-Chiefs weather forecast: 'Arctic blast' could hit Kansas City, create 'brutally' cold temps

The divisional round matchup in Kansas City featured some pretty awesome weather, with a bunch of snow being dumped on Arrowhead Field ahead of the NFL playoff matchup between the Colts and Chiefs. We might be in store for more of the same this coming weekend when the Chiefs host the Patriots during the franchise's first-ever AFC Championship Game at home, which you can stream on CBS All Access.

The Associated Press reported Monday on an "arctic blast" that could settle in over Kansas City on Sunday night, which would make the Patriots-Chiefs game one of the coldest games in modern NFL history. From the report, via the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for the Chiefs' game against the New England Patriots. Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, potentially making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

There's still almost a full week of weather doing weather things -- variance abounds! -- that could create changes in this pattern. There is a lot that goes into a winter storm of this magnitude rolling into Kansas City. But the storm is coming and it's currently targeting the midwest.

Ryan Maue of WeatherModels.com projects "brutally" cold temperatures ranging from -5 degrees to 10 degrees and has a current model that shows the arctic blast "center right over Arrowhead Stadium."

AFC Championship game is in Kansas City --> Sunday evening. #ChiefsKingdom(-3.0) #Patriots



6-day weather forecasts are BRUTALLY cold -- and I mean very COLD. Game time temperatures from models range from -5°F to 10°F



Arctic blast is centered right over Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/if7MnZ3YDw — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 14, 2019

Maue adds that he would set the over/under for the temperature at kickoff in Arrowhead at 4.5 degrees. That's really, really cold.

A good prop bet would be the coin-toss temperature at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon in Kansas City:



Right now, I'd put the number at 4.5°F 🌡



Nat'l Weather Service morning lows on Sunday over fresh snow cover around -4°F



Daytime high of 8°F seems generous. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/mLquEx0Jvc — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 15, 2019

Based on the Pro-Football-Reference database, that would absolutely qualify as one of the coldest games in Arrowhead Stadium history. The Chiefs have hosted six games at Arrowhead where the temperature was below 10 degrees, and only five since the merger.

Date Week Temperature Opponent Results 12-18-16 15 1 degree Titans 19-17 (L) 12-21-08 16 10 degrees Dolphins 38-31 (W) 12-17-00 16 9 degrees Broncos 20-7 (W) 12-18-83 16 0.5 degrees Broncos 48-17 (W) 12-10-72 13 7.5 degrees Ravens 24-10 (W)

Again, a lot needs to happen to break that record of "0.5 degrees" -- that's frigging freezing, man.

Who would it benefit? It's hard to say. The Patriots have a lot more experience in the playoffs with really cold weather, having now moved their ATS record to 6-6 in games below 30 degrees. Inherently, Tom Brady just has more experience in the playoffs [insert any situation, really] than anyone else, because he has started almost 40 games in the postseason. It's just rare to find someone with more experience doing anything in the playoffs than Brady.

But not many people have experience playing in games this cold. According to PFR's database, the Patriots have played in just ONE game with the temperature below 10 degrees since Brady and Belichick arrived. That's kind of surprising, right? The single game was a Divisional Round matchup against Jeff Fisher, Steve McNair and the Titans in New England back in January of 2004. The Patriots won that game 17-14.

Mahomes certainly got to experience the cold on Saturday in the Chiefs' win over the Colts, a pretty easy victory for Kansas City at home in ugly weather. The Chiefs have the benefit of having a heated field as well, so that should at least help things for both the Chiefs and Patriots. But it might not matter if these temperatures end up actually happening.

We'll see how the storm progresses. But as of now, we could see the Patriots and Chiefs battling it out in very frigid and wintry conditions once the AFC Championship Game rolls around.