Patriots-Chiefs weather forecast: 'Arctic blast' could hit Kansas City, create historically low temps

The divisional round matchup in Kansas City featured some pretty awesome weather, with a bunch of snow being dumped on Arrowhead Field ahead of the NFL playoff matchup between the Colts and Chiefs. We might be in store for more of the same this coming weekend when the Chiefs host the Patriots during the franchise's first-ever AFC Championship Game at home.

According to the Associated Press, there's an "arctic blast" that could settle in over Kansas City on Sunday night, which would make the Patriots-Chiefs game one of the coldest games in modern NFL history. From the report, via the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for the Chiefs' game against the New England Patriots. Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, potentially making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

It's currently Monday afternoon, so we are talking a full seven-day forecast. Variance abounds! There is a lot that goes into a winter storm of this magnitude rolling into Kansas City, but it's at least worth monitoring because of how cold things could get.

A winter storm system looks to push thru our area Fri into Sat, but uncertainty remains to the location & amounts of snowfall.



— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 14, 2019

Per the report, the temperatures for the game could range between 10 degrees and "well below" zero.

Based on the Pro-Football-Reference database, that would absolutely qualify as one of the coldest games in Arrowhead Stadium history. The Chiefs have hosted six games at Arrowhead where the temperature was below 10 degrees, and only five since the merger.

Date Week Temperature Opponent Results 12-18-16 15 1 degree Titans 19-17 (L) 12-21-08 16 10 degrees Dolphins 38-31 (W) 12-17-00 16 9 degrees Broncos 20-7 (W) 12-18-83 16 0.5 degrees Broncos 48-17 (W) 12-10-72 13 7.5 degrees Ravens 24-10 (W)

Again, a lot needs to happen to break that record of "0.5 degrees" -- that's frigging freezing, man.

Who would it benefit? It's hard to say. The Patriots have a lot more experience in the playoffs with really cold weather, having now moved their ATS record to 6-6 in games below 30 degrees. Inherently, Tom Brady just has more experience in the playoffs [insert any situation, really] than anyone else, because he has started almost 40 games in the postseason. It's just rare to find someone with more experience doing anything in the playoffs than Brady.

But Mahomes certainly got to experience the cold on Saturday in the Chiefs' win over the Colts, a pretty easy victory for Kansas City at home in ugly weather. The Chiefs have the benefit of having a heated field as well, so that should at least help things for both the Chiefs and Patriots.

We'll see how the storm progresses. But as of now, we could see the Patriots and Chiefs battling it out in very frigid and wintry conditions once the AFC Championship Game rolls around.