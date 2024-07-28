The New England Patriots will be without one of their biggest names for the foreseeable future, as veteran defensive lineman Christian Barmore was hospitalized with blood clots over the weekend, the team announced.

Barmore, 25, was "appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who tested, evaluated and treated" the third-year player, the Patriots said Sunday.

"Our principal concern at this time is Christian's health and well-being," the team said in a statement. "Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world. While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care, and we look forward to his full recovery."

The news comes almost exactly three months after Barmore signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Patriots. The deal, which averages $21 million per year, making Barmore one of the NFL's 10 highest-paid interior defenders, signaled New England's plans to continue featuring the lineman as a core piece of new coach Jerod Mayo's unit.

Originally a second-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2021, Barmore has appeared in 44 games for the Patriots to date, starting 11 contests. He logged a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2023, when he also set personal-best marks in tackles (64), quarterback hits (16) and tackles for loss (13).