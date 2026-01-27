New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore's arraignment in his domestic assault case has been postponed until after Super Bowl LX, where the Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8. The arraignment, originally set to be in Massachusetts on Feb. 3, is now scheduled for March 9.

The decision to move the date came from an Attleboro District Court judge before New England played the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship.

In December, The Athletic reported Barmore was facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an incident that took place in August.

The police report said that the incident was with his girlfriend and the mother of his child. She said Barmore was angry that the air conditioner was set at 70 degrees instead of 68 degrees. Barmore also allegedly accused her of stealing food from him. The woman said she tried to call her mother and then Barmore took her phone. She alleges that he threw her on the floor and grabbed her by "the shirt in the area of her neck" before eventually releasing her.

She told police she was worried Barmore would make things difficult for her because of his financial status. She did not file charges right away. On Sept. 9, the woman went forward with charges and issued a criminal complaint on Dec. 16.

Barmore's attorney denied that any criminal conduct occurred.

"The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August," The Patriots said a statement in December. "The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time."

The 26-year-old is in his fifth season with the Patriots after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.