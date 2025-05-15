New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore said Thursday, via ESPN, that he's been cleared to return to football activity after missing 13 games in 2024 while dealing with recurring blood clots.

Barmore told ESPN he will be fully participating in voluntary organized team activities in the spring, and that he will be good to go in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Yeah. That's the goal. I just have to keep following the medical team, but everything is looking really well," Barmore said. "It was one of the hardest times. I felt like I did everything in my power, wanting to come back. I don't want to ever be in that situation again, or anybody in the world to go through that. That stuff was no joke. It was a hard challenge."

He'll return to a more crowded defensive line room in 2025 following New England's free agency signing of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Milton Williams to a four-year, $140 million contract with $63 million guaranteed.

"That's my guy. We see who's the first one in the weight room. Who is the first one in the meeting room. We've been always going at it," Barmore said. "He makes me work hard. He's a hell of a worker, hell of a guy, hell of a player."

Barmore, a 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama, signed a four-year, $84 million extension with $41.8 million guaranteed last offseason. He has 13.5 sacks and 139 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, across 48 games played in four seasons. Now, he's reembracing the game of football.

"Feeling good, more confidence in myself, back to my breathing. Talking my smack, yeah. All of that," Barmore said. "Really blessed."